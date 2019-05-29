Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today welcomed local officials and the public to the grand re-opening of the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Promenade at Lebanon East, 102 N. Eighth Ave., Lebanon.

With almost 5,600 square feet of space, this store features nearly 2,500 wines and spirits, including the popular Chairman's Advantage® products, which are hand-selected, highly rated wines available for less than $10 a bottle.

To celebrate the grand re-opening, all in-store items were 10 percent off between 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

This Fine Wine & Good Spirits offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere for consumers to browse the extensive selection. The focal point of the store is the center table, where customers can find staff to answer questions or provide recommendations. The center table features promotional items and educational materials for customers such as:

Answers to frequently asked questions about wine and spirits

Food pairing information

A party planning guide

A calorie chart

Tips for responsible hosting and consumption

Material from the PLCB's award-winning Know When. Know How.SM alcohol education campaign

The store has a "Made in Pennsylvania" section to highlight wines and spirits produced in the commonwealth. Also, this store features Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales.

Throughout design and construction, the PLCB was committed to developing a store that is attractive and environmentally responsible. The majority of store lighting is state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting, using a fraction of the energy of traditional lighting.

The Lebanon Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday through Saturday and from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sunday. The store phone number is 717.272.1979. To find additional store locations and hours, visit FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

This store closed for refurbishment on Sunday, Jan. 13.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.303.8522

