Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Celebrates Grand Opening of Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Cranberry Township, Butler County

Store is the first to feature new tasting room for learning opportunities



CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today welcomed local officials and the public to the grand opening of a Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Cranberry Mall, Phase III Shopping Center, 20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township, Butler County.

The Cranberry Township store is the first Fine Wine & Good Spirits to feature a tasting room, a place where FW&GS will host wine and spirits learning and tasting programs in an intimate setting. Limited seating in tasting rooms will allow winemakers, master distillers, professional chefs, and product ambassadors to interact with guests in a private, controlled environment conducive to learning.

With almost 16,000 square feet of space, this store features almost 5,000 wines and spirits, including luxury products and Premium Collection spirits. The store also carries the popular Chairman's Selection® products, which are hand-selected, highly rated wines available at significant discounts from nationally quoted prices. A wine specialist will help customers select the perfect wine for any occasion.

To celebrate the grand opening, all in-store wines, spirits, and accessories were 10 percent off between 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

This Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere for consumers to browse the extensive selection.

The store has a "Made in Pennsylvania" section to highlight wines and spirits produced in the commonwealth. Also, this store features Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales.

Throughout design and construction, the PLCB was committed to developing a store that is attractive and environmentally responsible. The majority of store lighting is state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting, using a fraction of the energy of traditional lighting.

The Cranberry Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection will be open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday through Saturday and from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sunday. The store phone number is 724.776.0300. To find additional store locations and hours, visit FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

