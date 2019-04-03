Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Celebrates Alcohol Awareness Month by Honoring Young Artists Educating Peers about the Dangers of Underage Drinking
Annual poster contest winners celebrated at The State Museum of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off Alcohol Awareness Month with a ceremony at The State Museum, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today recognized 43 students who participated in the 27th annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest.
"Every year, I am always impressed by the creative and artistic ways the students of Pennsylvania depict a positive, no-use message when it comes to alcohol," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. "Peer-to-peer messaging is an effective way of communicating these messages, and the colorful artwork created by the students who participated in our poster contest is impressive."
In their winning designs, students focused on healthy alternatives to drinking, such as hobbies and extracurricular activities, and offered positive messages about the benefits of being alcohol-free.
The PLCB will use the students' designs to create a full-sized notebook, a planner, a sticker, and a small notepad. These materials will be distributed throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, grade winners will have their artwork reproduced in a calendar. Students who created the best pieces received cash prizes.
Nearly 420 students from 17 counties participated in this year's contest, using crayons, ink, colored pencils, paint, and computer-generated imagery to create their posters. Entries were judged on presentation and message. Since the poster contest began in 1992, more than 36,000 entries have been submitted.
This year's winning posters will be displayed in The State Museum of Pennsylvania from April 1 through April 5.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.
MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864
2018-19 PLCB ALCOHOL AWARENESS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS
|
Print Winners each receive a $50 award, and their artwork will be printed on a notebook, day planner,
|
Berks
|
Alexis Wertz
|
7
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Chester
|
Kerry Reynolds*
|
12
|
Home School
|
Delaware
|
Andrea Strasser
|
4
|
Media Elementary School
|
Lehigh
|
Zenon Z. Hrycenko*
|
11
|
Home School
|
First Place Calendar Winners each receive a $50 award, and their artwork will be reproduced
|
Berks
|
Lauren Avery*
|
2
|
Schuylkill Valley Elementary School
|
Berks
|
Ella Anne Marous
|
7
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Berks
|
Olivia Peluchette
|
8
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Butler
|
Abigail Schirato*
|
3
|
Mars Area Elementary School
|
Butler
|
Marianna Geiser
|
6
|
Haine Middle School
|
Carbon
|
Kaitlyn Boerner
|
11
|
Weatherly Area High School
|
Carbon
|
Abigail Hernandez
|
12
|
Weatherly Area High School
|
Chester
|
Ryan Reynolds*
|
4
|
Home School
|
Dauphin
|
Kylee Kandybowski
|
1
|
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
|
Dauphin
|
Korlyn Young
|
K
|
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
|
Jefferson
|
Nicole Jamison
|
9
|
Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School
|
Lebanon
|
Alexa Hartranft
|
5
|
Union Canal Elementary School
|
York
|
Tyler Rake
|
10
|
Kennard-Dale High School
|
Second Place Grade Winners each receive a $25 award.
|
Berks
|
Maddy Snyder
|
7
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Berks
|
Kyle Groff
|
8
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Berks
|
Trey Crowley
|
10
|
Home School
|
Butler
|
Camden Carrabba
|
2
|
Mars Area Elementary School
|
Butler
|
Sonya Dietz
|
6
|
Haine Middle School
|
Crawford
|
Averi Wolf
|
4
|
Conneaut Valley Elementary School
|
Cumberland
|
Marie-Laurence Heil*
|
5
|
Home School
|
Dauphin
|
Avery Lutz
|
1
|
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
|
Dauphin
|
Emma Lentz
|
K
|
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
|
Jefferson
|
Madison Barefield
|
12
|
Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School
|
Lackawanna
|
Meredith Baker
|
3
|
Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School
|
Mercer
|
Olivia Mason
|
9
|
West Middlesex Area Junior/Senior High School
|
Washington
|
Emilio Borello
|
11
|
Trinity High School
|
Third Place Grade Winners each receive a Certificate of Recognition.
|
Adams
|
Nathan Davis
|
5
|
Fairfield Middle School
|
Allegheny
|
Pavithra Kumar*
|
2
|
Franklin Elementary School
|
Berks
|
Katelyn Rears
|
6
|
Reiffton School
|
Berks
|
Naomi Vogel
|
8
|
Tulpehocken Junior High School
|
Cumberland
|
Carly Valentino
|
3
|
Northside Elementary School
|
Cumberland
|
Hermiony Valdes*
|
7
|
Allen Middle School
|
Dauphin
|
Kassidy Neiswender
|
1
|
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
|
Dauphin
|
Katelyn Hockenberry
|
K
|
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
|
Delaware
|
Abigail Ashbach
|
4
|
Media Elementary School
|
Jefferson
|
Hailey Ruberto
|
10
|
Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School
|
Washington
|
Steve Stewart
|
9
|
Trinity High School
|
Washington
|
Austin Beels
|
11
|
Trinity High School
|
Washington
|
Peter Riddell
|
12
|
Trinity High School
|
* Denotes a previous Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest winner.
