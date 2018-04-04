Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Celebrates Alcohol Awareness Month by Honoring Young Artists for Educating Peers about the Dangers of Underage Drinking

Annual poster contest winners celebrated at The State Museum of Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During a ceremony at The State Museum of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today recognized 46 students who participated in the 26th annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest, part of Alcohol Awareness Month.

"The Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest is a great way for students across the commonwealth to show off their artistic talents and deliver positive messages that can influence their peers to avoid underage drinking and instead find fun, safe, healthy activities to do," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. "The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board commends these young artists, and encourages them to make smart choices as they go through life."

In their winning designs, students focused on positive messages about the benefits of being alcohol-free and healthy alternatives to drinking, such as hobbies and extracurricular activities.

The PLCB will use the designs to create folders, notebooks, and magnets to distribute throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, grade winners will have their artwork reproduced in a calendar. Students who created the best pieces received cash prizes.

Nearly 770 students from 15 counties participated in this year's contest, using crayons, ink, colored pencils, paint, and computer-generated imagery to create their posters. Entries were judged on presentation and message. Since the poster contest began in 1992, almost 36,000 entries have been submitted.

This year's winning posters will be displayed in The State Museum of Pennsylvania from April 2 through April 5.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.303.8522

2017-18 PLCB ALCOHOL AWARENESS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

Reproductions – $100 each

County

Student

Grade

School

Berks

Angelle Rescigno

8

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Butler

Mei Lien Mansfield *

3

Mars Elementary School

Butler

Gabriella Rossi *

3

Mars Elementary School

Chester

Kerry Reynolds *

11

Home School

Lancaster

Gage Petersheim

10

Conestoga Valley High School

Grade winners – $50 each

County

Student

Grade

School

Allegheny

Pavithra Kumar

1

Franklin Elementary School

Berks

Abby Norman

7

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Berks

Edyn George

8

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Butler

Emilia Carrabba

3

Mars Elementary School

Butler

Sara Biaggini

4

Mars Elementary School

Carbon

DeAnna Strouse

11

Weatherly Area Senior High School

Cumberland

Maria-Catalina Heil *

2

Immaculata Academy Home School

Dauphin

Cama Enders

5

Halifax Elementary School

Dauphin

Kortlynd Shomper

K

Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School

Jefferson

Kira Fry

12

Brockway Area High School

York

Hermiony Valdes

6

Allen Middle School

York

Caterina Zannino

9

York County School of Technology

York

Tori George

10

York County School of Technology

Special Recognition

County

Student

Grade

School

Berks

Jillian Avery *

1

Schuylkill Valley Elementary School

Berks

Lauren Avery

1

Schuylkill Valley Elementary School

Berks

Dorothy Liu

6

Reiffton School

Berks

Lauren Bryant

7

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Berks

Damien Hoover

7

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Berks

Makayla Barrett *

8

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Berks

Bradyn Erb

8

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Butler

Sage Mahan

2

Mars Elementary School

Butler

Abigail Schirato

2

Mars Elementary School

Butler

Camden Hoffman *

3

Mars Elementary School

Butler

Carter Snyder

4

Mars Elementary School

Butler

Lucas Boyle

6

Haine Middle School

Cumberland

Marie-Laurence Heil *

4

Immaculata Academy Home School

Cumberland

Samantha Brooker

5

Broad Street Elementary School

Dauphin

Nola Cusick

5

Halifax Elementary School

Dauphin

Ella Lebo

5

Halifax Elementary School

Dauphin

Mahnoor Azim

9

Middletown Area High School

Delaware

Reid Graham

4

Media Elementary School

Jefferson

Savannah Buttery

12

Brockway Area High School

Lehigh

Zenon Hrycenko *

10

Lehigh Valley Home School

Luzerne

Sawyer Bowser

6

Valley Elementary/Middle School

Mercer

Emma Gruver

9

West Middlesex Junior/Senior High School

Washington

Ben Hardy

9

Trinity High School

Washington

Kaden Kolson

9

Trinity High School

Washington

Koen Weichel

9

Trinity High School

Washington

Jonathan Chopp

10

Trinity High School

Washington

Brenna Beck

12

Trinity High School

York

Steven Nolte

5

Shallow Brook Intermediate

* Previous Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest winner

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-celebrates-alcohol-awareness-month-by-honoring-young-artists-for-educating-peers-about-the-dangers-of-underage-drinking-300624327.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board