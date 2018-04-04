Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Celebrates Alcohol Awareness Month by Honoring Young Artists for Educating Peers about the Dangers of Underage Drinking

Annual poster contest winners celebrated at The State Museum of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During a ceremony at The State Museum of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today recognized 46 students who participated in the 26th annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest, part of Alcohol Awareness Month.
"The Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest is a great way for students across the commonwealth to show off their artistic talents and deliver positive messages that can influence their peers to avoid underage drinking and instead find fun, safe, healthy activities to do," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. "The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board commends these young artists, and encourages them to make smart choices as they go through life."
In their winning designs, students focused on positive messages about the benefits of being alcohol-free and healthy alternatives to drinking, such as hobbies and extracurricular activities.
The PLCB will use the designs to create folders, notebooks, and magnets to distribute throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, grade winners will have their artwork reproduced in a calendar. Students who created the best pieces received cash prizes.
Nearly 770 students from 15 counties participated in this year's contest, using crayons, ink, colored pencils, paint, and computer-generated imagery to create their posters. Entries were judged on presentation and message. Since the poster contest began in 1992, almost 36,000 entries have been submitted.
This year's winning posters will be displayed in The State Museum of Pennsylvania from April 2 through April 5.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.
2017-18 PLCB ALCOHOL AWARENESS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS
Reproductions – $100 each
County
Student
Grade
School
Berks
Angelle Rescigno
8
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Butler
Mei Lien Mansfield *
3
Mars Elementary School
Butler
Gabriella Rossi *
3
Mars Elementary School
Chester
Kerry Reynolds *
11
Home School
Lancaster
Gage Petersheim
10
Conestoga Valley High School
Grade winners – $50 each
County
Student
Grade
School
Allegheny
Pavithra Kumar
1
Franklin Elementary School
Berks
Abby Norman
7
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Berks
Edyn George
8
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Butler
Emilia Carrabba
3
Mars Elementary School
Butler
Sara Biaggini
4
Mars Elementary School
Carbon
DeAnna Strouse
11
Weatherly Area Senior High School
Cumberland
Maria-Catalina Heil *
2
Immaculata Academy Home School
Dauphin
Cama Enders
5
Halifax Elementary School
Dauphin
Kortlynd Shomper
K
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
Jefferson
Kira Fry
12
Brockway Area High School
York
Hermiony Valdes
6
Allen Middle School
York
Caterina Zannino
9
York County School of Technology
York
Tori George
10
York County School of Technology
Special Recognition
County
Student
Grade
School
Berks
Jillian Avery *
1
Schuylkill Valley Elementary School
Berks
Lauren Avery
1
Schuylkill Valley Elementary School
Berks
Dorothy Liu
6
Reiffton School
Berks
Lauren Bryant
7
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Berks
Damien Hoover
7
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Berks
Makayla Barrett *
8
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Berks
Bradyn Erb
8
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Butler
Sage Mahan
2
Mars Elementary School
Butler
Abigail Schirato
2
Mars Elementary School
Butler
Camden Hoffman *
3
Mars Elementary School
Butler
Carter Snyder
4
Mars Elementary School
Butler
Lucas Boyle
6
Haine Middle School
Cumberland
Marie-Laurence Heil *
4
Immaculata Academy Home School
Cumberland
Samantha Brooker
5
Broad Street Elementary School
Dauphin
Nola Cusick
5
Halifax Elementary School
Dauphin
Ella Lebo
5
Halifax Elementary School
Dauphin
Mahnoor Azim
9
Middletown Area High School
Delaware
Reid Graham
4
Media Elementary School
Jefferson
Savannah Buttery
12
Brockway Area High School
Lehigh
Zenon Hrycenko *
10
Lehigh Valley Home School
Luzerne
Sawyer Bowser
6
Valley Elementary/Middle School
Mercer
Emma Gruver
9
West Middlesex Junior/Senior High School
Washington
Ben Hardy
9
Trinity High School
Washington
Kaden Kolson
9
Trinity High School
Washington
Koen Weichel
9
Trinity High School
Washington
Jonathan Chopp
10
Trinity High School
Washington
Brenna Beck
12
Trinity High School
York
Steven Nolte
5
Shallow Brook Intermediate
* Previous Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest winner
