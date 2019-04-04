Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Temporary Relocation of Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Hanover, York County

Store to relocate in same shopping center to accommodate renovations



HANOVER, Pa., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To accommodate renovations at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Hanover Crossing, 431 Eisenhower Dr., Hanover, York County, the store will temporarily close at 7:00 PM Sunday, April 7, and a new location in the same shopping center will open to serve customers until the permanent location reopens.

When it reopens, the remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits will offer consumers a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere to browse its more extensive collection.

Store hours and additional locations can be found at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

