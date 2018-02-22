Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Temporary Closing of Two Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores in Delaware County

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will temporarily close two Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Delaware County as the stores are refurbished.
The following stores will close at 7:00 PM on Sunday, Feb. 25, and will reopen on dates to be determined in the future:
Customers in the Drexel Hill area can visit the following nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores until the Drexel Hill store is reopened:
Customers in the Upper Darby area can visit the following nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores until the Upper Darby store is reopened:
Store hours and additional locations can be found at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.
When they reopen, the remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will offer consumers a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere to browse their more extensive collections.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.
