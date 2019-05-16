Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Temporary Closing of Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection on Wharton Street, Pittsburgh

Store to close to accommodate renovations



PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To accommodate renovations at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 1955 Wharton St., Pittsburgh, the store will temporarily close at 10:00 PM Saturday, May 18.

Customers in the area can shop at the following nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores:

330 E. Waterfront Dr., Homestead (Premium Collection)

233 Shiloh St., Pittsburgh

2629 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh

One Oxford Centre, 320 Smithfield St., Pittsburgh

When it reopens, the remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection will offer consumers a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere to browse its more extensive collection.

Store hours and additional locations can be found at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

