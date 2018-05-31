Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Temporary Closing of Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Walnutport, Northampton County

WALNUTPORT, Pa., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will temporarily close its Fine Wine & Good Spirits in the Walnutport Shopping Center, 200 S. Best Ave., Walnutport, Northampton County, while the store is refurbished.

The Walnutport Shopping Center store will close at 9:00 PM on Saturday, June 2, and will reopen later this year.

Customers in the area can shop at the following Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations, which will have additional products in stock as the Walnutport store is refurbished:

221 Delaware Ave., Palmerton – this store will also have expanded hours: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday through Thursday and 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Friday and Saturday

143 South St., Lehighton

5041 Route 873, Schnecksville

2503 Mickley Ave., Whitehall (Premium Collection store)

Store hours and additional locations can be found at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

When it reopens, the remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits will offer consumers a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere to browse its more extensive collection.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

