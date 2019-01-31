HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced that Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Fayette and Greene counties will now be open on Sundays.

The stores that will now be open on Sundays from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM are:

Fayette County – 140 Walnut Hill Rd., Uniontown

Greene County – Widewaters Commons, 44 Sugar Run Rd., Waynesburg

Additional store hours and locations can be found at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-announces-sunday-hours-for-fine-wine--good-spirits-in-fayette-greene-counties-300787533.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board