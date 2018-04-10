Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces John Legend to Appear at Philadelphia magazine's Wine Festival presented by Lexus

Musician/songwriter/actor will host intimate chats about his wines, greet fans

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced that 2018 Wine Week celebrations will start with a visit from John Legend, who will appear at Philadelphia magazine's Wine Festival presented by Lexus at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, May 3.

Philadelphia magazine's Wine Festival presented by Lexus brings local restauranteurs and culinary favorites together with vintners, winemakers, and industry experts who help guide and inform guests on each wine being sampled. The event will feature more than 500 wines, dozens of vintners, and an on-site Fine Wine & Good Spirits store carrying wines sampled at the event. Additionally, Legend will hold two intimate "fireside chats" with a limited number of guests.

A ticket to the first fireside chat with Legend includes a VIP ticket to the wine festival, a bottle of LVE Cabernet Sauvignon pre-signed by Legend, an exclusive private tasting of the LVE Collection produced by Raymond Vineyards, and attendance at the private chat.

A ticket to the second fireside chat includes all the features above, plus an exclusive photo opportunity with Legend.

The Lexus VIP Tasting is from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. VIPs will enjoy early access to the event, a selection of rare wines not offered during the Grand Tasting, a more intimate experience with the winemakers and winery representatives, and a behind-the-scenes tour of Lincoln Financial Field and the locker room. All Lexus VIP tickets purchased will also include a $15 token redeemable on a purchase of $30 or more only at the on-site Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

The Grand Tasting will be held from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM. All guests will have the opportunity to visit the on-site Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to purchase many of the wines sampled during the event.

To purchase tickets to the John Legend experiences, to the Lexus VIP Tasting, or the Grand Tasting, and to view the list of wines that will be available for tasting, visit www.phillymag.com/winefest/.

A highly accomplished musician, songwriter, actor, film producer, and philanthropist, Legend is one of the most versatile and talented artists in entertainment today. In 2015, he, along with Common, won the Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award for their song "Glory" from the film "Selma." The 10-time Grammy winner released five studio albums and began his impressive Grammy run in 2006 when he won Best New Artist for his debut release "Get Lifted," which captured Best R&B Album. As a film producer, Legend worked on the 2016 film sensation "La La Land," in which he also appeared. In addition, Legend has acted in several TV and film productions, including "Underground" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." On Broadway, Legend won a Tony Award in 2017 as a producer of August Wilson's "Jitney," which won for Best Revival of a Play.

In 2015, Legend and Napa Valley winery Raymond Vineyards launched LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusive, a collection of limited-edition Napa Valley wines created in collaboration with Raymond Proprietor Jean-Charles Boisset and Winemaker Stephanie Putnam.

Also at the festival, special guest Pandora Vanderpump, daughter of reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump and entrepreneur in her own right, and her husband Jason Sabo will meet fans and pour their elegant and sophisticated Vanderpump Rosé from Côtes de Provence AOP. Pandora can be seen regularly alongside her mom on Bravo TV's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules." Fans are invited to stop by to meet Pandora, take a photo with her, and have her sign a bottle of her classic-style rosé.

Winemakers of note will pour their creations, including Deb and Tom Mortimer from Aubichon Cellars/Joleté Wines/Le Cadeau Vineyard (Deb is a Pennsylvania native); Jean-Étienne Chermette from Pierre Marie Chermette Beaujolais; Clément Berthier from Clément et Florian Berthier; and Vincent Esnou from Domaine de la Belle Étoile. Many of the wines at the festival have received high scores from notable publications.

Event attendees are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and consume responsibly. Attendees should create a plan, make a list of the wines they want to try, and designate a sober driver. Reduced-price designated driver tickets are available for the event.

Wine Week 2018 continues at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Lancaster County, on Friday, May 4, and concludes at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 5.

