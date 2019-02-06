Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Accepting Applications for Grants to Reduce Underage and Dangerous Drinking

HARRISBURG, Penn., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is now accepting applications for grants to fund programs that discourage and reduce underage and dangerous drinking and promote a message of responsible alcohol consumption by those of legal drinking age.

Eligible grant applicants include Pennsylvania school districts and institutions of higher education (including technical, trade, and post-secondary establishments), community organizations, municipal police departments, municipal officials/representatives, and nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

The deadline to apply for grants is Friday, March 15, 2019, by noon. The grant application and related information is available for download from the grants page of the PLCB website.

The grant cycle is for one year, from July 2019 through June 2020. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis with a maximum award of $20,000 per grantee. Applications will be received and evaluated by the PLCB's Bureau of Alcohol Education, with awards made subject to availability of funds.

During the last grant cycle, the PLCB awarded about $1 million in alcohol education grants. Initiatives funded in previous years include increased underage police patrols, enhanced law enforcement initiatives, MADD's Power of Parents campaigns, college alcohol assessment surveys, peer education and training programs, and more.

Grant applications are limited to one per organization, school, municipality, or institution of higher education.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

