Pelican Rolls Out Expanded Drinkware Lineup, Offering Ideal Options for Adventurers, Students, Commuters or Anyone on the Go

Rugged-and-Ready Pelican Tumblers Come in Multiple Sizes and Colors with a Lifetime Guarantee

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases and drinkware, today announced the roll out of newly expanded lineup of rugged-and-ready tumblers specially designed to withstand the rigors of everyday life. The new Pelican™ Dayventure Tumblers are available in three sizes (10-, 16- and 22-ounce) and five colors.

For more than 40 years, Pelican has been proud to build trusted products for those on the go. These drinkware options continue that legacy. Each product features extreme heat and cold retention, so coffee stays hot and ice water stays cold. Plus, they are guaranteed for a lifetime.

No more spilling hot coffee during the morning commute. Pelican's Dayventure Tumblers fit 99% of all car cup holders. The Tritan™ insulated leak-proof locking lid keeps liquids safely inside, while the 18/8 pro grade stainless steel is vacuum-sealed and double-walled to withstand the regular bumps and drops of everyday life. The sweat-proof powder finish, ergonomic design, and built-in loop for easy backpack attachment means this tumbler looks good and feels good to the touch. The Pelican Dayventure Tumblers come in 10-, 16-, and 22-ounce sizes and are available in five colors including Black, Canyon Red, Pacific Blue, Silver and Seafoam. Suggested retail prices are $19.95, $24.95 and $29.95, respectively.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 26 countries, with 24 international sales offices and seven manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

For High Resolution Images Click Here

Media Contacts:

Sara Trujillo

Trujillo Public Relations

235063@email4pr.com

917.295.5491

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pelican-rolls-out-expanded-drinkware-lineup-offering-ideal-options-for-adventurers-students-commuters-or-anyone-on-the-go-301013154.html

SOURCE Pelican Products