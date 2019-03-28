Peet's Cold Brew Recharges Festivalgoers at Coachella

Number One Cold Brew in California Unveils New Tap Room and Interactive Bus Experience



EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee® is bringing its Peet's Cold Brew™ to festivalgoers as the official coffee sponsor of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for a second year April 12 – 14 and April 19 – 21. Peet's Cold Brew is raising the bar with expanded activation inside the popular Campground and festival. During both weekends Peet's will host a new one-of-kind-festival Tap Room, vintage Bus "recharge" experience, and traveling sampling Trikes.

"We rose to the occasion last Coachella, providing attendees with over sixty thousand samples of Cold Brew," said Gretchen Koch, Senior Director of Marketing and Innovation, Peet's Coffee. "With the desert heat and non-stop dancing in full swing, attendees need to stay refreshed and recharged. Our great-tasting cold brew keeps festivalgoers cool and provides over two times the caffeine than most beverages."

Peet's Cold Brew: Recharge and Refresh Zones

Peet's Cold Brew will be available for sale and sampling across the Festival and Camping Center. New this year, a one-of-a-kind Tap Room delivering a unique draft experience typically associated with beer with Peet's Baridi Blend Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew near the Gobi Stage. Cold Brew will flow from a custom tap bar featuring a handcrafted eight-tap system built with heavy duty casters and rugged durability that is perfect for two weekends in the desert. Returning experiences include:

Interactive Vintage Bus : offering complimentary Cold Brew each morning, an outdoor shaded lounge with charging stations and refreshing cooling misters. And, for the first time, festivalgoers can access the interior of the bus for a cooling experience that refuels and energizes. Find the Peet's Cold Brew Better Energy bus in the Camping Center, near the famed General Store (open Friday to Sunday from 8AM-12PM ).

offering complimentary Cold Brew each morning, an outdoor shaded lounge with charging stations and refreshing cooling misters. And, for the first time, festivalgoers can access the interior of the bus for a cooling experience that refuels and energizes. Find the Peet's Cold Brew Better Energy bus in the Camping Center, near the famed General Store (open Friday to Sunday from ). Peet's Cold Brew Trike Happy Hour: pouring free Nitro Cold Brew on draft near the Ferris Wheel and in the VIP areas (Saturday and Sundays from 4PM-6PM ).

"As Coachella continues to evolve and deliver new curated brand experiences each year, we are excited to join the unparalleled variety of food and drink offerings at this year's festival," said Koch. "The Peet's Cold Brew Tap Room puts the great flavor of our Cold Brew coffee at center stage. Our signature Baridi Blend, crafted with floral and fruity East African coffees, was created specifically to be brewed cold. When combined with nitrogen, our cold brew on tap delivers a delicious, frothy experience."

Peet's Cold Brew bottles will be available for purchase at Refreshment Pods, NA Tents, and the Camping Center's General Store in popular flavors including Almond Milk, Coffee Au Lait, and Dark Chocolate.

Follow @peetscoffee and #BetterEnergy on Twitter and Instagram to join the Peet's Cold Brew Coachella experience. Visit https://coachella.com/activities/peets/ for how to find Peet's at festival.

About Peet's Coffee:

Peet's Coffee® is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded by Alfred Peet in 1966 in Berkeley, California. Mr. Peet grew up in the coffee trade and moved to America from Holland after World War II. His coffee style was unlike anything Americans had ever tasted before—small batches, fresh beans and a superior quality roast that is rich and complex. Mr. Peet's influence on the artisan coffee movement inspired a new generation of coffee entrepreneurs, including the founders of Starbucks. Today, Peet's upholds its commitment to delivering a premium product by continuing to source the world's best beans, hand-roast in small batches, and craft every beverage by hand. Peet's also asserts a strict standard of freshness to ensure optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the freshness date on every bag of beans and on every ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at over 15,000 grocery locations. Peet's is dedicated to growing its business through its retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels while maintaining the superior quality of its coffee. Peet's is also proud of its status as the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

Media Contacts :

Elizabeth Ricardo, Senior Public Relations Manager, Peet's Coffee

ericardo@peets.com

510.446.8871

MFA, Public Relations Agency

peets@mfaltd.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peets-cold-brew-recharges-festivalgoers-at-coachella-300820649.html

SOURCE Peet’s Coffee