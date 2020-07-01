Peet's Coffee Shakes Up the Summer Season with Refreshing, Real-Fruit Beverages to Sip Away the Heat

The Craft Coffee Roaster Debuts Six Real-Fruit Tea Shakers to Permanent Menu and Two Limited-Edition Cold Brew Beverages this Summer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee®, The Original Craft Coffee®, today announced its Summer 2020 beverage lineup inspired by the bright flavors of the season. The handcrafted offerings include the unveiling of six refreshing, hand-shaken iced tea beverages made with real fruit pieces and fruit puree, Strawberry Lemon Black Tea, Yuzu Citrus Black Tea, Tropical Berry Green Tea, Pineapple Citrus Green Tea, Citrus Hibiscus Tea, and Berry Hibiscus Tea, as well as the limited-edition Strawberry Vanilla Cold Brew and Citrus Cremesicle Cold Brew.

Sip of the Season: Savor Summer's Real Fruit Flavors

It is no secret that fruits are at their best when enjoyed at the peak of ripeness. From the fruit puree and real fruit pieces to vibrant, Insta-worthy colors and global flavors, the Fruit Tea Shakers deliver on cold just in time for Summer.

Presenting a unique, hand-shaken experience, the six distinct beverages feature Mighty Leaf Tea®, real fruit pieces, fruit puree, and lemonade. Available in Black Tea, Green Tea and Hibiscus Tea, these cold tea beverages offer an option for every tea lover. Visit a participating Peet's Coffeebar location or download the Peet's app and order ahead to try the new Fruit Tea Shakers, starting 6/24/2020:

Strawberry Lemon Black Tea -Mighty Leaf ® Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberry slices.

-Mighty Leaf Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberry slices. Yuzu Citrus Black Tea -Mighty Leaf ® Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice, and a slice of lemon.

-Mighty Leaf Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice, and a slice of lemon. Tropical Berry Green Tea - Mighty Leaf ® Green Tea Tropical hand-shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberry slices.

- Mighty Leaf Green Tea Tropical hand-shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberry slices. Pineapple Citrus Green Tea - Mighty Leaf ® Green Tea Tropical, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice, and a slice of lemon.

- Mighty Leaf Green Tea Tropical, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice, and a slice of lemon. Berry Hibiscus Tea (caffeine-free) - Mighty Leaf ® Wildberry Hibiscus tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberry slices.

- Mighty Leaf Wildberry Hibiscus tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberry slices. Citrus Hibiscus Tea (caffeine-free)- Mighty Leaf ® Wildberry Hibiscus tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice, and a slice of lemon.

"In celebration of the Summer season and as a representation of our commitment to handcrafted innovation, we are excited to launch a new iced tea platform called Fruit Tea Shakers," said Patrick Main, Senior R&D Manager, Peet's Coffee. "Consumers have developed a palate for beverages that combine both flavor and fun. We have showcased a diverse seasonal flavor portfolio of real fruit, including vibrant citrus, and ripe strawberries, to infuse effortlessly into our Mighty Leaf Tea®. This smooth, refreshing blend results in an invigorating hand-shaken tea experience with each sip."

Your Favorite Cold Brew Beverages—With a Dessert Twist

Smooth and sweet, the limited-edition coffee Cold Brew Beverages are made with Peet's Baridi Cold Brew, fruit puree, sweetened condensed milk, and splash of half & half for an indulgent, super refreshing experience, available for a limited time from 6/24/2020 to 09/01/20:

Strawberry Vanilla Cold Brew : Our signature bold, smooth Baridi Cold Brew combined with a hint of sweet strawberry puree, vanilla syrup, condensed milk, and a float of half & half and poured over ice for a flavorful and indulgent treat .

: Our signature bold, smooth combined with a hint of sweet strawberry puree, vanilla syrup, condensed milk, and a float of half & half and poured over ice for a flavorful and indulgent treat Citrus Cremesicle Cold Brew: Crafted with vibrant Yuzu citrus puree, layered with condensed milk and our Baridi Cold Brew and vanilla syrup, topped with a creamy float of half & half for a Summer-inspired refreshment.

"At Peet's, we are always discovering unique ways to introduce fresh flavors into our favorite beverages," said Main. "We took the distinctive aromas of the Japanese Yuzu citrus and the well-balanced sweetness of strawberry to create an indulgent spin on our cold brew beverages. A picture-perfect pair, the fusion of fruit flavorings and decadent cream makes it an anytime treat for the Summer season."

To learn more, visit peets.com/summer or download the Peet's app and order ahead at peets.app.link/summer2020.

Starting Wednesday, July 8, Peet's is inviting consumers to share a photo or video of their Fruit Tea Shakers to Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter using the hashtag #ShakeitwithPeets for a chance to win a prize pack filled with Peet's branded swag. For more information and to enter to win online, visit www.peets.com/shakeitchallenge.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets .

#SHAKEITWITHPEETS CHALLENGE

No purchase necessary to enter or to win. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM PT on 7/8/20 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 7/22/20. Open to US residents 18 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. An Entrant must have a non-private Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok account to enter the Sweepstakes for winner notification purposes to be eligible to win/claim the prize. Fifty (50) Potential Winners will be randomly selected on or before 7/22/20. No portion of the Prize may be transferred, redeemed for cash or substituted. For Official Rules, how to enter without purchase, prizes, and odds, visit at www.peets.com/shakeitchallenge.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peets-coffee-shakes-up-the-summer-season-with-refreshing-real-fruit-beverages-to-sip-away-the-heat-301086783.html

SOURCE Peet's Coffee Inc.