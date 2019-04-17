Peet's Coffee Expands Order Ahead Program via Mobile App

Specialty coffee brand introduces feature nationwide, making expertly crafted offerings more accessible than ever for on-the-go customers



EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee®, The Original Craft Coffee®, announces today the expansion of its Order Ahead feature in the Peet's Coffee app on iPhone® and Android™, an easy and quick way for customers to save time by purchasing coffee, food, or beans on-the-go, and arrive to find a completed order waiting at participating coffeebars. The feature will roll out throughout 2019.

"We are excited to nationally expand the Order Ahead feature of our Peet's mobile app, making our handcrafted coffee more accessible than ever," said Jessica Mitchell, Senior Director of Retail, Peet's Coffee. "We pride ourselves on providing first-rate service and a great cup of coffee, and know our customers value their time. Ensuring the convenience of placing and paying for an expertly crafted order without waiting in line represents a wonderful opportunity to recognize customers for their loyal business in a reliable and easy-to-use way that they expect."

Fast Craft: Streamlined Order Ahead Lets Customers Earn Rewards and Enjoy Premium Beverages

Through Order Ahead in the Peet's mobile app, customers have access to beverage, bean, and food offerings, in addition to easily customizing orders. Peet's mobile app users also receive all the benefits of the Peetnik Rewards loyalty program, whereby members can earn points towards free beverages, enjoy a free welcome beverage after their first check-in, a free beverage on their birthday, and gain access to other exclusive offers throughout the year. Additional app features include:

When you pay with your digital Peet's Card, you can check-in, pay and get rewarded in one easy swipe. ­­ Send an eGift Card : Instantly and conveniently send a digital gift card directly from the app.

: Instantly and conveniently send a digital gift card directly from the app. Find a Coffeebar: Discover the nearest Peet's coffeebar (including those participating in mobile Order Ahead), complete with operating hours and menu offerings.

"The Order Ahead feature on the Peet's mobile app delivers the great coffee and food offerings our customers expect, with the convenience they demand," said Lisa Regelman, Director of Loyalty, Peet's Coffee. "Less time waiting means our customers can spend more time enjoying what they love and be rewarded for it."

The Peet's mobile app can be easily downloaded for iOS devices through the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play Store. To learn more about Order Ahead, visit peets.com/orderahead. Visit PeetnikRewards.com for more on the Loyalty program.

About Peet's Coffee:

Peet's Coffee® is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded by Alfred Peet in 1966 in Berkeley, California. Mr. Peet grew up in the coffee trade and moved to America from Holland after World War II. His coffee style was unlike anything Americans had ever tasted before—small batches, fresh beans and a superior quality roast that is rich and complex. Mr. Peet's influence on the artisan coffee movement inspired a new generation of coffee entrepreneurs, including the founders of Starbucks. Today, Peet's upholds its commitment to delivering a premium product by continuing to source the world's best beans, hand-roast in small batches, and craft every beverage by hand. Peet's also asserts a strict standard of freshness to ensure optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the freshness date on every bag of beans and on every ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at over 15,000 grocery locations. Peet's is dedicated to growing its business through its retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels while maintaining the superior quality of its coffee. Peet's is also proud of its status as the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

