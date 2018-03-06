Peet's Coffee Announces Anniversary Blend and Debuts Sisterhood Flight

Limited Edition Blend Supports Clean Water Access in Rwanda and Pairing Collection Celebrates Women Coffee Farmers at Origin

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee®, The Original Craft Coffee™, announced the release of its annual, limited-edition Anniversary Blend which honors the brand's founding by giving back to origin through its Drink a Great Cup, Do a Good Thing™ program. Debuting alongside the 2018 Anniversary Blend is the first-ever Sisterhood Flight, a collection that highlights women coffee farmers.

"Drink a Great Cup, Do a Good Thing" in Support of Clean Water Access

The 2018 Anniversary Blend is comprised of two rare African coffees from either shore of Lake Kivu—one from Rwanda, the other from the Democratic Republic of the Congo—creating a balance of bright fruit flavors with deep notes of sugar browning. Through the Peet's Drink a Great Cup, Do a Good Thing program, five percent (up to $50,000 USD) of the blend's proceeds will help provide clean water access in Rwanda where select beans in the blend were grown.

"One of our key coffee-growing areas is within the Rwanda Eastern Province Gatsibo District, which lacks access to clean water," said Doug Welsh, Vice President, Coffee, Peet's Coffee. "Families spend up to 90 minutes each day collecting and carrying water that must then be boiled before consumption. The proceeds from this year's Anniversary Blend will build water tanks and four access points, to provide clean water access to 2,000 coffee-growing families in the community."

The 2018 Anniversary Blend is available now, in distinctive purple bags, and while supplies last. The blend can be purchased at participating Peet's coffeebar locations and at www.peets.com at $19.95 USD per pound.

To learn more, visit www.peets.com/anniversary-blend-2018.

Sisterhood Flight: Empowering Women Coffee Farmers

Peet's is also proud to launch the limited-edition Sisterhood Flight, a collection that celebrates the women farmers at origin behind several of the brand's best craft coffees. The special set features:

Rwanda Les Soeurs: big, juicy, beans with the ﬁnest berry, honey, and citrus notes produced by women who maintain their own farms on the hillsides of Rwanda's Gakenke province, sharing best practices, proﬁts, and pride in a cup well-grown.

Las Hermanas: grown by a sisterhood of 180 women in the highlands of Jinotega, Nicaragua. These farmers are part of SOPPEXCCA, a cooperative which has been a leader in promoting gender equality and empowering women. Peet's has worked with Las Hermanas farmers since 2003.

Colombia Café Mujeres: once relegated to only preparing meals for farm laborers, these women now proudly claim coffee-grower status. Through a program created by Colombia's Coocentral cooperative, they learned technical skills to properly harvest, ferment, and dry their crops, vastly improving the quality, yield, and value of their coffee.

Ten percent (up to $10,000 USD) of the proceeds from the sales of the Sisterhood Flight will be donated to the International Women's Coffee Alliance in support of their mission to empower women in the international coffee community. Priced at $24.95 USD and available now and while supplies last exclusively at participating Peet's coffeebars.

