'Peace, Love And Tamales!' Is The Theme For 7th Annual Riverside Tamale Festival

Spanish Town Heritage Foundation Sponsors More Food, Entertainment And Fun Than Ever Before



RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riverside Tamale Festival is celebrating its seventh-consecutive year with the theme, "Peace, Love and Tamales!" The festival will be held at White Park in Riverside on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Now with Market Street closed, two entertainment stages, a boxing ring, and increased food, beer, and crafts vendors, it is one of the biggest single-day events in the region.

"We are so excited the Riverside Tamale Festival has reached its seventh year," says Nancy Melendez, president, Spanish Town Heritage Foundation. "We are welcoming back many of our favorite vendors and entertainers while bringing in new members to the family to help us raise funds for the Spanish Town Heritage Foundation and the Trujillo Adobe."

Vendors and entertainment are being announced on the festival's social media channels. It will be a day full of food, an expanded beer garden, artisan craftspeople and entertainment for all ages. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors (55+), active military, veterans, and students; children under 13 are free. See rivtamalefest.com for tickets and additional information.

A sampling of scheduled entertainers include: Las Cafeteras, Very Be Careful, In the Mixx Band, Mariachi Divas, Leyenda Dance Company, Smooth Sounds of Santana and Lucha Libre Wrestling!

About Riverside Tamale Festival

The Riverside Tamale Festival is the signature event of the Spanish Town Heritage Foundation, a California public benefit nonprofit corporation and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The festival provides Riverside residents a unique cultural experience showcasing the city's rich Latino heritage. The Festival is a vehicle for organizers to journey toward the vision of the restoration and rehabilitation of the Trujillo Adobe, Riverside Landmark #130, Riverside County Landmark #009, a California site of historical significance, and a site of High Potential designated by the National Park Service. The Riverside Tamale Festival attracts tourists from all over Southern California and the Southwest.

