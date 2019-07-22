Patria Energy Drink - 'No Jitters, No Crash' - Plans Nationwide Distribution Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Supplement, LLC, the makers of Patria Energy Drink, announced this week it plans to expand its distribution network throughout the United States.

Patria Energy Drink (Pure Energy), which comes in its original lightly-carbonated, all-natural citrus flavor as well as a sugar-free alternative, promises "no jitters, no crash."

"We innovated the category by creating Patria Energy Drink for hardworking people," said Guillermo Amtmann, founder and CEO of Power Supplement, LLC, which is based in Houston. "They go out, work long hours, often in the sun. We wanted to help them stay energized by developing a refreshing great tasting beverage that would give them long sustained energy without suffering jitters and crash."

Amtmann said people today are concerned about drinking too many energy drinks.

"But we formulated (patent pending) Patria Energy Drink to avoid the jitters and crash," he added. "That is why people buy our energy drink. They want a great tasting energy boost without the crash and burn."

Research suggests that energy drinks may increase mental alertness, such as memory, concentration, and reaction time. The studies indicate they also may reduce mental fatigue.

"The synergistic effect of the ingredients in Patria Energy Drink helps you accomplish your daily goals and tasks," said Amtmann, adding that his research team carefully formulated the ingredients for maximum effect with minimum side effects. "Our drink is slowly absorbed and will not leave you feeling drowsy or tired."

Power Supplements made the original Patria Energy Drink with pure cane sugar, 100% natural flavor along with caffeine, green coffee bean extract, Vitamin A, B6, and B12. The sugar-free option is sweetened with Sucralose.

Energy drinks have long been a part of the soft drink industry. Pepsi originally was promoted as an energy booster, whereas the original Coca Cola had two stimulants, caffeine and cocaine.

Today, energy drink sales, separate from the soft drink industry, total more than $8.3 billion in wholesale sales.

"We developed Patria Energy's formula to avoid the jitters and crash so common with other energy drinks," Amtmann said. "We also believe using pure cane sugar in the original drink is one of the reasons it is so tasty."

For more information, visit patriaenergy.com or its social media platforms on Instagram and Facebook. You can purchase Patria Energy Drink on Amazon.

