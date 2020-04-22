Pathwater Unveils Limited-Edition Earth Day Bottle With 100% of Proceeds Benefiting National Nonprofit Organizations

The Brand's $5 Sustainable, Refillable Bottled Water Honors Earth Day In #five4five Campaign

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day [April 22, 2020], Pathwater , a brand founded on the mission of reducing plastic waste, announces the release of a limited-edition, stylishly sustainable bottled water, celebrating the planet with an eye-catching green design. As the first-ever bottled water in an infinitely refillable aluminum bottle, Pathwater's exclusive new design is decorated with five elements of the earth that align with the brand's five beneficiary nonprofit partners: Karmagawa (wildlife), The 5 Gyres Institute (ocean), National Forest Foundation (forests & grasslands), Make-A-Wish (people), and Oxygen Seven (trees). The bottle is available for $5 with free shipping and as part of the #five4five campaign, Pathwater will donate 100% of purchase proceeds of bottles sold (up to $150,000), split equally amongst these respective organizations.

The #five4five campaign furthers Pathwater's dedication to ending the single-use plastic crisis by offering consumers a sleek and sustainable bottled water alternative, and the opportunity to give back to planet Earth like never before. Pathwater's functional and sustainable products are leading the next generation of eco-conscious consumer packaged goods, encouraging consumers to refill and reuse.

"We are honored and excited to be celebrating the anniversary of Earth Day by partnering with such impactful organizations," says Shadi Bakour, CEO and Co-founder of Pathwater. "We are thrilled to be making a larger impact on the environment and giving back to our community, especially during these unprecedented times."

"The #five4five campaign is simple, purchase a $5 refillable Earth Day bottle and benefit five nonprofits that are supporting the earth," said Ali Orabi, CMO and Co-founder of Pathwater. "Inspired by our wildly successful co-branded partnerships and tying to our brands' ethos, we wanted to make the 50th anniversary of Earth Day special. Consumers love seeing their favorite brands and companies represented on our co-branded bottles, so we wanted to take that to the next level by celebrating the earth and giving back 100% of proceeds to nonprofits that support the planet's conservation, preservation, and overall future."

The limited-edition bottles are available for $5 with free shipping and can be purchased on drinkpathwater.com/products/earthday . For more information on Pathwater, follow the journey on Instagram @pathwater and support the Earth Day campaign by tagging #five4five.

About Pathwater: As the first 100% reusable, recyclable bottled water in a sturdy aluminum bottle, Pathwater takes sustainability to the next level. Lightweight, infinitely refillable, and affordable, these bottles are a sustainable solution to the single-use plastic water bottle crisis plaguing our planet. Available in three varieties, Pathwater Still is filled with water that is ultra-purified through a 7-step reverse osmosis process and enhanced with electrolytes for a pH balanced beverage. Pathwater Sparkling is delicately carbonated, offering effervescence for any occasion, and Pathwater Alkaline includes specialty electrolytes with a final pH of 9.5+. Easily accessible, Pathwater is available on www.drinkpathwater.com , Amazon and in select retailers nationwide.

Pathwater's mission statement: Forging the PATH to end single-use plastic bottles.

