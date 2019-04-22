PATHWATER Launches 'Fish in a Bottle' Earth Day Campaign to Petition the Phasing Out of Single-use PET Plastic Bottles in California

It's time that the Beverage Industry takes responsibility to help Reduce, Reuse, and truly Recycle



FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day, April 22, 2019, you might come across some apocalyptic images of a fish in a single-use plastic water bottle with the hashtag #OurPath2050. The hashtag refers to a report by the World Economic Forum that stated by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans. This image will be displayed on biodegradable paper in 5,000 locations throughout the cities of San Francisco, Venice Beach, and Santa Monica.

The purpose for PATHWATER's Earth Day Fish in the Bottle Campaign is to bring awareness to the plastic pollution that comes from single-use packaging and also to collect signatures to amend the CA State Assembly Bill AB 1080 to include single-use PET plastic bottles in the state's phase-out of single-use plastics legislation. Currently, the bill, if passed in its current form, would open the floodgates for PET and HDPE plastics manufacturers to make more plastic packaging. The bill lists PET as a closed-loop recycling system, which we know is not true because PET is most often downcycled .

The PATHWATER's Earth Day Fish in the Bottle Campaign is meant for everyone to join and share the message that we need to elevate the conversation and our policies around single-use plastic waste to include PET. You can learn more about the campaign here .

"As a bottled water company that has introduced true reusability to help solve single-use plastic waste, we believe it's our responsibility to campaign against the beverage industry's reliance on PET plastic. We'll start in California by addressing legislation that responsibly includes one of the biggest plastic pollution problems -- single-use PET plastics," said PATHWATER's Co-founder & CEO, Shadi Bakour. "If we don't do something about our plastic crisis, there will be more plastics than fish in our oceans by 2050. It motivates us to bring awareness about how we can get rid of ALL single-use PET plastic bottles in California, and ultimately, worldwide."

About PATHWATER

PATHWATER makes bottled water in a BPA-free, infinitely reusable, infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle. The PATHWATER bottle is solving the dilemma of single-use water bottles by creating a superior option that is environmentally friendly. PATHWATER is on a dedicated mission to provide solutions to the plastics crisis for bottled water consumers and to disrupt the beverage industry as a whole.

