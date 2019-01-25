"Pasta" with a Side of Cold Brew: Boston Bruins' David Pastrnák and Dunkin' Team Up for a New Campaign to Prove Where There's Hockey, There's Dunkin'

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hockey fans know Boston Bruins' winger David Pastrňák can pile up the points with his one-timer, and now America is finding out he can score in a new national advertising campaign from Dunkin', the official U.S. coffee, donut and breakfast sandwich of the National Hockey League®. Pastrňák, an NHL® All-Star and the league's co-leader in power play goals, shows he can light up the screen as well as he lights the lamp behind the net as the star of the newest Dunkin' spot.

The new campaign is focused on how the worlds of hockey and Dunkin' overlap, and declares what countless hockey fans, families, players and parents have known and appreciated for a very long time: "Where There's Hockey, There's Dunkin'." In the campaign, "Pasta," whistled for tripping, is fortunately able to use his two minutes off the ice to refuel with an icy Dunkin' Cold Brew coffee -- his regular order ready and waiting thanks to a Dunkin' crew member and counter conveniently located right in the penalty box.

Dunkin's new advertising featuring NHL® All-Star Pastrňák will debut, fittingly, during the 2019 Honda NHL® All-Star Game this Saturday night on NBC. The fully integrated campaign, developed by BBDO New York, will run on television, as well as online and across the brand's various social channels. Click here to view the new television advertising.

"We're the brand that's there for every player, every city, every neighborhood, and every single person who lives and loves this great sport; which is why we serve NHL fans at least 25 million times each month," said Tom Manchester, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing, Dunkin' U.S. "Supporting hockey is part of our heritage, and we are thrilled to feature David Pastrňák, one of the league's brightest young stars, to reinforce our unique connection with the league. At the game, on the way to and from the rink, and for Pasta maybe even in the penalty box, where's there's hockey, there's Dunkin'."

Dunkin' has maintained a proud history of local partnerships with several prominent NHL franchises, including the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals and more. In December 2015, Dunkin' became the first official corporate sponsor of the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL).

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

