Partnership for a Healthier America's Partner of the Year Finalists Announced

Companies and organizations honored for driving marketplace transformations that make the healthy choice the easy choice for American families



WASHINGTON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) announced the 5 finalists for the fourth annual PHA Partner of the Year Award. Each of the partners selected has exemplified positive change through their committed efforts to ensure the health of our nation's youth by making healthier choices more affordable and accessible to families and children across the country.

PHA proudly notes that all the selected finalists have demonstrated how they are executing key strategies with and beyond their PHA commitments, including focusing on those populations disproportionately impacted by obesity; doing well while doing good; using an innovative approach to address childhood obesity and other chronic diseases; or creating a ripple effect within their industry. The 2019 Partner of the Year finalists are:

PHA's Partner of the Year recipient will be announced at the 2019 Summit: Accelerating a Healthier Future, April 1-2, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.ahealthieramerica.org/summit

About Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA)

PHA's mission is to leverage the power of the private sector to bring lasting systemic changes that improve the food supply, increase healthy choices, increase physical activity and contribute to a culture of health. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with—but independent from—Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! effort. PHA identifies, accelerates and celebrates voluntary business practices that improve or increase choice or lead to new norms and behavior around food and physical activity. For more information about PHA, please visit www.aHealthierAmerica.org and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partnership-for-a-healthier-americas-partner-of-the-year-finalists-announced-300809417.html

SOURCE Partnership for a Healthier America