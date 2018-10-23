ParcelPal Continues Expansion Across Canada and Becomes First On-demand Delivery Provider for Cannabis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) - As part of ParcelPal's national rollout strategy, the Company is pleased to announce they will be launching into Saskatchewan within the coming weeks. The company has been operating successfully in Vancouver and Calgary and is now expanding to Saskatoon as part of its continuing strategy for Canada-wide distribution.

Over the next few weeks, ParcelPal will be launching with all verticals the company currently offers (food, alcohol, grocery and, soon, get anything) on its platform for both iOS and Android. As per the Company's prior press release on their cannabis strategy for legalization in Canada (https://www.stockwatch.com/News/Item.aspx?bid=Z-C:PKG-2658675&symbol=PKG®ion=C), ParcelPal will be the first company in Canada to offer on-demand delivery of cannabis and fully intends to launch this program as soon as possible. Further details with regards to the Company's partnerships in the Cannabis space will be released once they go live.

The Company has secured an operating location and is currently hiring and on-boarding key staff members for the launch. As with every province, the Company is looking to expand with existing and new partnerships within this region.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott states, "We are very excited to launch in such an under served region in Canada. Saskatoon is currently under served in nearly all verticals, which poses an ideal opportunity for quick penetration into this city. In light of the recent shortcomings of delivery and the shortage of supply of cannabis in the province, we feel confident that we can offer the residents of Saskatoon a cheaper, quicker, safer and more anonymous service than current providers. Saskatoon residents will be able to order directly from our app and can expect to get their cannabis delivered safely and securely in an hour or less!"

Saskatoon residents can download the app by visiting the ParcelPal website or by visiting the app store on their mobile devices.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

