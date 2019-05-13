Paragon Further Strengthens Operations with the Promotion of Erik Kriens to Regional President in the West

AVON, Conn. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC ("Paragon"), a national multi-line specialty MGA (Managing General Agency) based in Avon, Conn., today announced the promotion of Erik Kriens to Regional President. Kriens is based in Paragon's San Francisco office and reports directly to Paragon CEO and Co-founder Ron Ganiats. He has served as Senior Vice President of Business Development since joining Paragon in September 2015.

In his expanded role, Kriens will assume all P&L responsibility for Paragon's WineRe, WineryPlus and BreweryPlus programs. Working closely with the teams dedicated to both programs, Kriens will create and lead strategic growth plans for these important business segments. He will also continue to work directly with the Insurance Boards of Paragon's Pest Control and Rental Equipment Programs.

Said Paragon's Ron Ganiats, "Erik has been a top performer since joining Paragon, and has played a key role in the success we have achieved to date and in positioning Paragon to fully capitalize on the significant market opportunities we see ahead in both the winery and brewery industries. His leadership as Regional President will be critically important to driving further value to our clients, insurance company partners, and other stakeholders."

Erik Kriens can be reached at ekriens@paragoninsgroup.com or at 415-300-6820

About Paragon:

A broadly diversified MGA, Paragon provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners. Please visit http://www.paragoninsgroup.com for additional information.

*LOGO link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0123s2p-paragon-ih-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paragon-further-strengthens-operations-with-the-promotion-of-erik-kriens-to-regional-president-in-the-west-300848479.html

SOURCE Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC