Paper Boat Case Study, 2020: FMCG Industry Insights, Consumer Trends & Attitudes, Strategic Take-Outs

Paper Boat, marketed by Hector Beverages, offers branded traditional Indian drinks. With the tag line drinks and memories, the brand connects different traditional Indian flavors with childhood memories. It has had a positive reception among Indian consumers.



Capitalizing on customer nostalgia by leveraging local flavors and a quirky marketing strategy.



Key Highlights



Paper Boat adopted a "blue ocean strategy," creating a niche category by branding traditional Indian drinks.

It capitalizes on nostalgia by leveraging ethnic flavors and a quirky marketing strategy.

Partnerships with food manufacturers with large distribution network have enhanced Paper Boat's product reach.

Attractive packaging enhances visual identity and helps to achieve product differentiation.

Marketing strategies should be built around the principle the product is the hero.

