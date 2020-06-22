Panera Announces #FREECOFFEE4SUMMER!

Subscribe to MyPanera+ Coffee by July 4 for Free, Unlimited Premium Coffee All Summer Long

ST. LOUIS, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera announced #FREECOFFEE4SUMMER—anyone signed up for the MyPanera+Coffee subscription will enjoy free, unlimited premium hot coffee, hot tea and iced coffee until Labor Day. Sign-ups start today, and will be open until July 4th.

Guests can get any size, any flavor once every two hours with unlimited refills in the bakery-cafe—that means plenty of coffee to pair with your favorite bagel, sandwich or afternoon sweet treat. Panera's drip and iced coffee offerings include two coffee blends—Light Roast and Dark Roast, freshly ground every day and made from 100% Arabica whole beans. Both coffee blends are available, along with Decaf and Hazelnut, as part of the coffee subscription program.

"We asked America if they wanted it, and the answer was a resounding YES—so we're excited to kick off a summer of free, unlimited premium coffee for our guests through Labor Day," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer for Panera Bread. "This is our way of sharing the famous Panera Warmth in a new way, as we may be all celebrating summer a little differently this year."

Panera changed the game for coffee and tea drinkers earlier this March when it launched the MyPanera+ unlimited coffee subscription, eliminating the price barrier and false choices between premium coffee and delicious food. Panera is the first national restaurant company to offer an unlimited subscription for high-quality hot drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea.

Guests can order coffee nationwide in Panera bakery-cafes, on Panera's e-commerce site, and via the Panera app (delivery restrictions apply). If you're on-the-go or just not quite ready to come in, you can order your coffee via Panera Curbside and contactless Delivery, as Panera continues to take extraordinary steps to serve our communities safely.

The subscription is regularly available for $8.99/month plus tax, and Panera will pause the renewal payments for current subscribers through Labor Day, so that everyone can enjoy a summer of free, unlimited premium coffee.

For more information, or to sign up for the unlimited coffee subscription, visit www.panerabread.com/mypaneracoffee, download the Panera app or visit www.PaneraBread.com.

