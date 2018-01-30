Painting with a Twist Teams Up with NFL Players Association for Second Annual Super Bowl Event

Nation's Leading Paint-and-Sip Franchise Quarterbacks "Smocks & Jocks: Painting with the Pros" Event in Minneapolis

MANDEVILLE, La., Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former professional football players are punting the pigskin to instead catch paint brushes and canvases during Championship Weekend. The first and largest paint-and-sip franchise in the U.S., Painting with a Twist®,is teaming up with the NFL Players Association'sProfessional Athletes Foundation to produce the second annual community event "Smocks and Jocks: Painting with the Pros," before the New England Patriots square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Through this partnership, Painting with a Twist and the NFLPA will host a two-hour event Friday, February 2, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Roseville Area High School, located at 1240 County Road B2 W. To kick off the event's activities, Painting with a Twist will lead an hour-long instructional painting class with more than 10 former NFL players including Super Bowl-winning defensive back Duane Starks and All-Pro Washington Redskins kicker Chip Lohmiller, as well as dozens of local students. All participants will individually paint football-themed artwork on bare 16" by 20" canvases.

"Last year's event in Houston was so well received that we decided to partner with Painting with a Twist again," said Andre Collins, Executive Director of the NFLPA's Professional Athletes Foundation. "Painting with a Twist is a respected organization devoted to charitable campaigns and their efforts to aid and educate local community organizations aligns perfectly with ours. We hope to continue our partnership for many years to come."

At Painting with a Twist studios across the country, guests come together to experience a unique 'getaway' that includes friends, paint and the option to BYOB. Led by local art instructors, guests paint on bare canvases using paint and brushes provided by the studio. There are more than 10,000 original pieces of copyrighted artwork, ranging from landscapes, abstracts and cityscapes, to creative renderings of animals, iconic buildings and florals, which have all been conceptualized and produced by Painting with a Twist art instructors.

"We can't imagine a better way to get everyone excited for Sunday's big game than Painting with the Pros," said Painting with a Twist Co-Founder Cathy Deano. "We're thrilled to work with the NFLPA again to provide children in the Minneapolis community a once in a lifetime experience, with an artistic spin."

To learn more about Painting with a Twist®, visit: https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in Mandeville, Louisiana is the leading paint-and-sip franchise with 350 studios in 39 states. Founded in 2007, by Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, Painting with a Twist began franchising in 2009, and provides customers with paint, a canvas and brushes that lead to a fun evening with friends and a finished piece of art. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. To date, Painting with a Twist has donated more than $4 million through their charity arm, Painting with a Purpose. As the fastest-growing franchise in the industry, Painting with a Twist has been ranked the No. 1 Paint and Sip franchise as part of Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 edition for the past five years. For more information about Painting with a Twist's franchise opportunity, visit www.paintingwithatwistfranchise.com.

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players, and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through 2020.

Media Contact: Matt Siegler, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 or msiegler@fishmanpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/painting-with-a-twist-teams-up-with-nfl-players-association-for-second-annual-super-bowl-event-300590337.html

SOURCE Painting with a Twist