Paint Nite Relaunches as Yaymaker, Inspires People to Create, Connect and Celebrate

The new multi-experience brand transcends the "paint 'n' sip" category.

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by growing consumer demand for more shared experiences, the brand that introduced Paint Nite and Plant Nite brings creativity to the next level with its evolution into Yaymaker.

Yaymaker hosts one-of-a-kind locally crafted events where attendees can laugh, drink, connect and try their hand at something new – perfect for consumers today who are looking to enrich their lives with shared experiences. The new brand aims to provide creative, social outlets for people to get up, get out and get making, bringing a little more positivity and a sense of community to its guests.

In addition to continuing popular favorites Paint Nite and Plant Nite, Yaymaker's offerings include creating a personalized wood sign at Design a Sign, arranging a beautiful fresh flower bouquet at the Flower Workshop or designing a one-of-a-kind scented candle at Candle Maker. Instruction is provided by an expert host, so no experience is required, and all materials are supplied. The making doesn't stop there; Yaymaker is always developing new events in collaboration with the brand's local partners, hosts and guests, as well as at the Yaymaker Innovation Labs, which tests new experiences prior to launch.

"Over the past seven years, we continuously expanded with the goal of encouraging creativity, empowering communities and inspiring connections, all while having fun," said David Krauter, CEO of Yaymaker. "The name Yaymaker encompasses the multi-experience brand we've created and evokes the innovative, positive spirit that led us to create a variety of intriguing events for our guests. Ultimately, we're all about getting out and making, together."

Yaymaker, as Paint Nite, started as a single event in a Boston bar in March 2012, and expanded into over 300,000 events across 1,400 cities and towns in North America with more than 6.5 million tickets sold. The brand was founded on a licensee platform in which licensed entrepreneurs own and operate their own Yaymaker businesses, enabling them to engage with their local communities in a unique way.

Those looking to join in on the fun can visit Yaymaker.com to book a local event. Just like the original Paint Nite, attendees will get together to paint, plant, tinker and build with friends at restaurants and bars.

About Yaymaker

Yaymaker was born as Paint Nite, holding its first event in a Boston bar in 2012. By partnering with thousands of like-minded entrepreneurs and artists, Yaymaker pioneered the idea of creative social experiences that get people up, out and making at bars and restaurants in their neighborhood. Actively expanding its offerings in North America and internationally, the company rebranded as Yaymaker in 2019, hosting locally crafted events in a variety of categories that focus on creativity and community. For more information, visit www.yaymaker.com, Facebook.com/Yaymaker or @yaymaker on Instagram.

Yaymaker Contact: Sarah Nunes

(855) 767-4270 ext. 812

snunes@yaymaker.com

Hunter Public Relations Contact: Erin Wronka

(212) 679-6600 ext. 282

ewronka@hunterpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paint-nite-relaunches-as-yaymaker-inspires-people-to-create-connect-and-celebrate-300788979.html

SOURCE Yaymaker