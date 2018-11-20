Paint Nite® Builds Creativity with New Design a Sign Experience

Personalized Wood Wall Art classes now available at local venues nationwide

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paint Nite®, the founder of the "paint and sip" experience, has added another experience to its roster. Design a Sign is an innovative way to personalize wood wall art in a fun, no pressure social environment at local neighborhood venues. With hundreds of stenciling options you can design a one-of-a-kind sign perfect for home décor that can add a pop of color to a room, make a perfect housewarming gift, or jazz up your otherwise ho-hum office space.

Like the signature Paint Nite experience, Design a Sign attendees gather in a local bar or restaurant and are led by a skilled artisan. What makes this event so unique is that they get to actually build, sand, and stain their sign, providing an entry-level introduction to woodworking. They then apply a stencil they have chosen at sign up and already customized, paint it however they like, and peel away to reveal their new wall art. The result is a professional and unique end product that lends a unique look to any home or makes a special gift.

"We've seen such a huge response to the painting experience, and our customers have been asking for more," said David Krauter, CEO of Paint Nite. "Customers have been asking for more and we are thrilled to offer a new experience that encourages customization. The interest in Design a Sign has been overwhelming so far, and we are excited for what the future will bring."

About Paint Nite®

Paint Nite is the leading in-venue experience brand, bringing creative experiences to guests across North America and beyond in the form of unique events held at local bars and restaurants. In partnership with licensed Paint Nite business owners and event hosts, we inspire a creative lifestyle and fuel community-based entrepreneurship. Our mission is to bring people together around the world to escape the expected and share in fun, creative experiences.

