Pahlmeyer Releases 30th Vintage Of Iconic Proprietary Red Wine

ST. HELENA, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pahlmeyer Winery of Napa Valley announces the release of its 30th Anniversary 2016 Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red, an iconic Napa Valley red wine blend with a special commemorative label.

Legendary Napa Valley Vintner Jayson Pahlmeyer established Pahlmeyer in the 1980s with a string of successful vintages for his knockout, newcomer wines. His irrepressible spirit drove an unrelenting quest for the highest quality wine in every single vintage. "Everything worth doing is worth doing to excess," is one of his favorite mantras.

"All I wanted to do was to create my own California Mouton – a rich, powerful Napa Valley Bordeaux blend. A wine that would drop wine lovers to their knees," says Pahlmeyer. The 1986 Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red was the realization of Jayson's dream. Anointed 94 points by Robert Parker, it was the first of an extraordinary legacy of critically acclaimed wines.

More than thirty years later, Jayson's daughter Cleo Pahlmeyer leads the winery with the same unrelenting pursuit of quality and joie de vivre her father instilled in her. "The constant pursuit of the highest quality with investments in our vineyards and in the winery will drive our success for the next thirty years. We never lose sight of that," President Cleo Pahlmeyer said.

Produced in limited quantities, the Proprietary Red is a wine of power and density with commanding tannins and rich, dark flavors that become increasingly lush and seductive with age. Properly cellared, Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red will evolve magnificently for at least 25 years. It is a classic Napa Valley Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec blended through a meticulous, time-honored artisanal process, and bottled without filtering or fining.

Cleo Pahlmeyer will present once-in-a-lifetime tastings of library wines from three decades for collectors and trade in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco this summer. In the fall, a limited-edition magnum of the 2016 Pahlmeyer Proprietary Red will be released with the original Pahlmeyer 1986 label design.

The Pahlmeyer portfolio of sought-after wines features the flagship, Proprietary Red, complemented by Merlot and Chardonnay. The 2016 30th Anniversary Proprietary Red wine is available direct through www.pahlmeyer.com now. Pahlmeyer Preferred members receive benefits including guaranteed allocations, preferred savings and access to the winery's 30th Anniversary Release celebration Saturday, September 21st in Napa Valley.

