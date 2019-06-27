Pabst Blue Ribbon's Sound Society Launches Fearless In Los Angeles With Immersive Pink Sweat$ Experience

Over Thirty Fearless Shows Showcase Artists & Collectives Making A Difference Across America



LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pabst Blue Ribbon's Sound Society returns in 2019 to celebrate the bold, brave and fearless musicians of a new generation. Started in 2018, Sound Society is dedicated to amplifying new creative voices making a positive difference today, while fostering an inclusive community through a shared love of music.

There is no creativity without fear, and when artists push through fear to express something raw and real they create breakthrough work that empowers their audience. Sound Society took a dive into what Fearless means in Los Angeles last night, building a temporal and immersive world, that for one night only, took fans inside the singular story of Pink Sweat$, who overcame a career-threatening disease: achalasia and his own self-doubts to become one of music's biggest breakout stars.

Upon arrival attendees were encouraged to explore, interact and share their fears through a series of resplendent pink installations; the Wall of Fearlessness, Fearless Studio and Fearless Love Lounge. Guests were then transported into The Fearless Stage, where Pink Sweat$ laid bare his own fears in a candid conversation about his upbringing, conquering fear and his approach to creativity and song writing. He then performed a raw improvised freestyle piece based on audience input, before concluding with several of his hits including Would You and Honesty.

Working with director Jackson Tisi, Pabst Sound Society and Pink Sweat$ are creating a short film, loosely based around the event and his experiences, that will be shared next month.

In addition to the Pink Sweat$ experience and film, this Summer Sound Society will celebrate fearless artists across America, seeking out alternative venues, partnering with unique local crews and commissioning innovative creatives to produce over 30 pop-up events that get fans up-close and personal with artists who have something to say.

"Pabst Blue Ribbon's Sound Society is committed to giving artists and fans an authentic and intimate experience they can't get anywhere else," said Kathleen Curran, Pabst Blue Ribbon's brand manager of music. "We are producing one-off bespoke shows with fearless performers that inspire us, and that we believe are making a positive difference in their communities."

Whether at an indie rock showcase in Atlanta, a female fronted hip-hop concert in Brooklyn, Go Go shows in DC or Emo shows in Tampa, artists and fans of all genres have the chance to join the Sound Society this year to celebrate music from those who are creatively fearless and true to themselves.

