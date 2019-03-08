The beer that brings you back to your dorm days is coming out with a whiskey. Pabst Brewing Co. is releasing a Pabst Blue Ribbon whiskey, and the college sophomore inside of us can’t wait to party with it.

According to The Takeout, the whiskey, which is called Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey, is made in collaboration with New Holland Artisan Spirits. The liquor was approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Bureau at the beginning of March.



The Daily Meal reached out to PBR and New Holland Artisan Spirits for more details, but information regarding the new liquor is under wraps. Vine Pair was able to report that Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey is an 80-proof “white whiskey” according to a PBR spokesperson, and that it’s been “aged 5 seconds,” similar to a moonshine. It contains malted barley, wheat, and rye and is set to launch summer 2019.

Until Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey launches, we’ll be chugging beers in PBR’s honor. After all, the college kid in us can think of 15 reasons to drink a beer every day.