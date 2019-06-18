Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy's Community Days Celebrate America's Doers this Summer

Beach Clean-ups in The Rockaways, Skateboard Park Building in Chicago and Creating an Urban Farm in Detroit



LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy, the full-flavored, low-calorie beer from Pabst Blue Ribbon, will take to the road this summer, celebrating America's creators and doers in a series of outdoor community days and short form documentary videos. In Chicago, Rockaway Beach and Detroit, Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy is partnering with incredible individuals to help tell their stories and make a lasting contribution to their local communities.

"America is full of amazing people and communities," said Ali Davala, Senior Brand Manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon. "This summer Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy is celebrating those of us who get outside and get their hands dirty while working to better their communities. Joe, Juan and Pashon's stories remind us that we can all make a difference, and our hope is that by sharing these stories, we can inspire others."

On the heels of World Surf Day, Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy will head to New York's Rockaway Beach on June 22nd, where local surf crews have long fostered a tight knit community. Pabst Blue Ribbon will partner with renowned surfboard shaper and life-long Rockaway resident Joe Falcone, and the Locals Surf School, to host a beach clean-up event, followed by a sunset surf jam, featuring local bands and DJs.

July 13th, Pabst Blue Ribbon will work with Juan Chavez, a mixed-media artist, community builder and skater, to revitalize a local block in Chicago's McKinley Park, cleaning up the area, installing a 120ft long mural created by Chavez and hosting a skate day. Chavez is deeply committed to Chicago's public art scene, and fell into skating as a teenager in Chicago, after immigrating from Mexico.

Pashon Murray founded Detroit Dirt, a local composting and waste collection company that is dedicated to creating a zero waste mindset in the city and beyond. Murray's efforts in providing a sustainable option for metro Detroit are helping create healthier communities, growing interest in the environment and diverting over 70,000 tons of food waste from landfills to bolster Detroit's sustainable urban farming community. On July 26th, marking the anniversary of the founding of Detroit, Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy will partner with Murray to host a neighborhood workshop on waste reduction and gardening techniques.

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Brewing Company is America's largest privately held brewing company.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pabst-blue-ribbon-easys-community-days-celebrate-americas-doers-this-summer-300870697.html

SOURCE Pabst Blue Ribbon