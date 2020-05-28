Ozarka Brand Natural Spring Water Extends $10,000 Scholarship Deadline to June 15, 2020

Scholarship is one of 4 given by Nestlé Waters to Texas students each yearCompany has distributed more than $450,000 in scholarship funds since 2002

DALLAS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, a part of the Nestlé Waters North America family, is extending its $10,000 "Every Drop Counts" Earth Science Scholarship application deadline to June 15, 2020.

"We recognize that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, circumstances for many students and families have changed," said Trey Mixon, Natural Resource Manager for Nestlé Waters North America. "By extending the deadline, we hope we'll be able to encourage as many applicants as possible in our continued effort to support Texas students pursuing degrees and careers in earth sciences."

Ozarka established the "Every Drop Counts" Earth Science Scholarship Program in 2002, upon the opening of its bottling facility in Hawkins, Texas. Since that time, the company has awarded more than $450,000 in scholarship funds to statewide applicants.

Over the past 18 years, statewide winners have included recently graduated high school seniors, PhD candidates, college undergraduates and MS candidates from across the state. These applicants are studying a variety of earth science subjects from hydrological engineering and natural resource management to glaciology and the effects of climate change. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by downloading the application materials here. The winner will be announced in late summer. Applicants must be a United States citizen and a Texas resident at the time of application. They must have a 3.0 or above grade point average (G.P.A.), be currently pursuing higher education in the earth/environmental sciences, and not be an employee, or related to any employees of Nestlé Waters North America or Ozarka.

In addition to this award, the company also provides an annual $10,000 scholarship to a Texas State University student in partnership with The Meadows Center for Water & Environment, as well two $2,500 awards, presented annually to graduates of local high schools in Wood County, near the company's East Texas operations.

The Wood County high school awards are given each year to two outstanding students graduating from Hawkins and Harmony High Schools who are pursuing degrees and careers in earth and/or environmental sciences. This year's winners have been chosen by the schools and will be announced in early June.

