OUR/VODKA Opens OUR/NEW YORK: The First Distillery In Manhattan Since Prohibition

NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Our/New York is a new, small batch, high-quality vodka from the first legal distillery to open in Manhattan since Prohibition. Our/New York is a subsidiary of Our/Vodka, a global family of local vodkas made in micro-distilleries in cities around the world, which was started in 2010 by a group of Swedish entrepreneurs and later funded by Pernod Ricard.

Our/Vodka invests in and builds micro-distilleries in select cities while local partners run the business of producing and selling the vodka. The local entrepreneurs become a part of the Our/Vodka family, investing their own time and effort in return for gaining access to Our/Vodka's expertise, long-term capital investment and share of profits. Our/New York will be operated by local skate wear entrepreneur and artist Dave Ortiz, founder of DQM (Dave's Quality Meat).

Located at 151 West 26th Street in the heart of Manhattan between Sixth and Seventh avenues, the Our/New York micro-distillery will feature a public tasting room, bar, retail shop, gallery and event space. Visitors are welcome to stop by the distillery daily for drinks, tours and tastings starting Friday, May 25th 2018.

Our/Vodka has built micro-distilleries in Berlin, Detroit, London, Amsterdam, Los Angeles and New York, with each city giving Our/Vodka its local name and character. The vodka is partly distilled, blended in small batches, and hand-bottled onsite at the micro-distillery following the same global recipe, but with ingredients sourced as locally as possible without compromising on quality to give each city its own unique flavor profile. Our/New York is a corn-based super-premium vodka that is blended using New York City tap water for a vodka that is smooth, fresh and pure with a slight grain and fruity note.

Our/Vodka is the brainchild of Founder and CEO Åsa Caap and was developed in secret with her co-founders for two years before receiving funding from Pernod Ricard. Åsa Says: "Our/New York is an important and exciting chapter in the Our/Vodka story and Dave, a born and raised New Yorker, is the perfect partner to write that chapter."

Growing up in East New York in the 70s and 80s, Dave Ortiz was swept up in the graffiti and skate culture zeitgeist before developing parallel careers in the skate wear industry while simultaneously pursuing fine art. He says of the venture: "When Our/Vodka approached me about Our/New York, it sounded too good to be true at first, but Our/Vodka isn't based on superficial brand ideas; it's based on real people combined with real expertise and I was immediately attracted by the opportunity to grow a brand that New Yorkers can really identify with."

Sold in 375ml-sized bottles, Our/New York will be available at the distillery, regional bars, restaurants and liquor stores.

ABOUT OUR/VODKA

Our/Vodka was founded in 2010 by a team of entrepreneurs in Stockholm, Sweden, with the idea of creating a global vodka brand with local roots, driven by a deep love for each city. Our/New York is the sixth member of Our/Vodka family which has already successfully launched in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Detroit, and Los Angeles. Following New York, Our/Vodka plans to open in Miami. Our/Vodka is the brainchild of Founder and CEO Åsa Caap and was treated as a "black ops" secret project within Pernod Ricard before the first distillery opened in 2013 in Berlin.

ABOUT OUR/NEW YORK

Our/New York is a new vodka distillery located in the heart of Manhattan, New York City and is part of Our/Vodka — a global family of local micro-distilleries in cities around the world. Our/New York will be the first legal distillery to open in Manhattan since Prohibition and is born out of a partnership between Our/Vodka and local New York skate wear entrepreneur Dave Ortiz founder of local skate and fixed gear companies DQM (Dave's Quality Meat) and Dave's Wear House.

ABOUT OUR/NEW YORK: THE FACTS

MSRP $22.99

SIZE 375ML

CROWN TOP BOTTLE WITH RESEALABLE CAP

ABV 40.0% / 80 Proof

SUGGESTED SERVE:

Our/ New York Martini

(Our/New York Vodka, Vermouth, Fino Sherry, Bitters)

Please see our website for current stockists and more cocktail inspirations

OUR/NEW YORK DISTILLERY – OPEN FROM 25th May 2018

151 West 26th Street

New York, NY 10001

between Sixth and Seventh Avenues

OPEN Daily: Monday - Thursday 5PM -12AM; Friday 5PM-1AM; Sat 3PM-1AM; Sun 3 PM-12AM

Outside hours and tours by appointment

Website: www.ournewyorkvodka.com

Telephone: +1.646.753.5556

For media requests and images, contact Krista Freibaum, krista@seriousbusinesspr.com

