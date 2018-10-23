Our/Los Angeles Vodka Launches Our/Los Angeles Podcast and Zine Featuring Local Tastemakers and Industry Leaders in Los Angeles

The Podcast and Zine Further the Brand's Local Ties with the Community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Our/Los Angeles, a distillery in the Los Angeles Arts District and the sixth micro-distillery in the Our/Vodka family, is the first vodka brand ever in the history of the spirits industry to have both a global and local identity. Today, they are furthering their ties with the local community through the announcement of their Our/Los Angeles podcast and accompanying zine illustrated by local artist, Adam Villacin.

The podcast will be available on iTunes and Stitcher and will feature Angeleno tastemakers, movers-and-shakers, entrepreneurs and more who have made a name for themselves in the City of Angels. It will also be accompanied by a zine which further highlights the local community and featured episode guest. Guests on Season 1 of the podcast include:

Jess Phoenix: Local Congressional Candidate and Volcano Scientist

Rita D'Albert and Lil Cholo: Founder of Lucha Vavoom and reigning Lucha Vavoom Champion

Alex Evans: Executive Editor of the famous Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Maja D'Aoust: Known as "The White Witch of The Dawn" is a practicing Witch who performs public rituals and gives educational lectures.

Zernell: an L.A. by way of Chicago disco/house/funk DJ.

Sienna Sinclaire: a pinup, glamour, fetish and adult model, as well as a certified love, sex, and relationship coach, aka the "Naughty Queen of LA."

The Boulet Brothers: Los Angeles drag royalty. Hosts and curators of the weekly club night Queen Kong and creators of the famed reality TV show, "Dragula."

Eli Glad and Remy Martin: Founders of Restless Nites, a Los Angeles based ticketing platform and blog devoted to underground music, food, and art.

Sandi Hemmerlein: Professional writer, field agent for Atlas Obscura, and volunteer for the Social Media Chair and Events Committee Co-Chair on the board of the Los Angeles City Historical Society.

Kate Durbin: Los Angeles-based artist and writer. Her books include E! Entertainment (Wonder), The Ravenous Audience (Akashic Books), and the collaboration ABRA (1913 Press).

Jacek Ostoya: Proprietor of Resident, a bar, beer garden, and live music venue in DTLA.

"We believe there's so many unique things and people in Los Angeles and consider the podcast and zine an extension of our brand. Locals and visitors alike can get the full Los Angeles experience in tasting our vodka and immersing themselves in the culture of the city. They can sip locally, listen locally and read locally. It's full circle," said Rupert Runewitsch, Partner for Our/Los Angeles.

The podcast exemplifies the love the brand has for this city and the people in it. While it does not focus on vodka, it is a natural continuation of the brand's mission. All episodes are recorded from the Arts District-based distillery, which also gives guests the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility and sample the vodka. The brand is continuing to further their ties with Los Angeles by looking to partner with Alexa-integrated hotels, making it as easy as ever for guests and locals alike to access local news, stories and interviews with the podcast.

About Our/Los Angeles:

Our/Los Angeles is a vodka brand and distillery in the arts district of downtown Los Angeles. Our/Los Angeles is partly-distilled, blended and hand-bottled in the micro-distillery according to the same global recipe, but with the use of different ingredients sourced as locally as possible without compromising on quality. giving each vodka its own, unique flavor profile. The small-sized, simple bottle is sealed with a crown-cap containing a vodka that is smooth, fresh and pure with a slight grain and fruity note. Follow Our/Los Angeles on Instagram.

