Our Daily Wines Celebrates 30 Years of Organic Winemaking

Our Daily Wines is #1 selling organic wine brand in US



NOVATO, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1989, Our Daily Wines has been committed to organic, environmentally-friendly winemaking. After 30 years of uncompromising focus, consumers recognize that effort and have made Our Daily the #1 best-selling organic wine brand*. Being certified as USDA Organic, Our Daily Wines has no added preservatives, no detectable sulfites, and are vegan and gluten-free. www.ourdailywines.com

"Our fans choose Our Daily Wines because we are USDA Organic Certified; they appreciate the important distinction that we are an organic wine vs a wine made with organic grapes. This means that not only is our wine made from organic grapes, the wine is produced in a certified organic facility and with certified organic ingredients," said Natasha Hayes, Vice President of Marketing, WX Brands. "At a time when more and more consumers are looking for organic options, it is nice to offer Our Daily Wines which has been committed to delivering a pure expression of organic wines for over 30 years."

There's a lot to love about Our Daily Wines, starting with the USDA Organic Certification. This year, Our Daily is making it easier to spot the USDA Organic Certified logo, moving it center stage on the front label and on the cartons.

USDA Organic Certified

There is a significant difference between wines made with organic grapes and those that are USDA Organic Certified. The former is produced with certified organically-grown grapes. To be USDA Organic Certified -in addition to using organic grapes - the wines are produced in a certified organic winemaking facility and any additional ingredient used is certified organic.

Vegan

Our Daily Wines do not contain any animal-derived ingredients or dairy products. Unlike some conventional wines, Our Daily does not use fining agents such as egg whites, gelatin, casein (a milk derived product) or isinglass (derived from fish) to clarify the wines.

No Detectable Sulfites

Our Daily Wines are among the few commercially available wines that have no detectable sulfites. Sulfites occur naturally in small amounts in wine. Most winemakers add additional sulfites to prevent oxidation and the growth of undesirable yeast or bacteria. Instead of sulfites, the winemaking team at Our Daily uses natural, technologically-advanced techniques to ensure freshness and purity.

Gluten Free

No grain-derived coloring or flavoring are used in Our Daily Wines. They contain no proteins that occur naturally in wheat, rye, barley or other hybrids of these grains.

Our Daily Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon are both available nationally with a suggested retail price of $11/750ml. They are part of the WX Brand portfolio of nationally-available wine brands which also includes Bread & Butter Wines, the Jamieson Ranch Vineyards portfolio (Double Lariat, Reata, Whiplash and Light Horse), Chronic Cellars, Jelly Jar and Reckless Love Wines. Established in 1999, WX Brands is currently a top 20 US wine company.

About Our Daily Wines

Since our founding in 1989, Our Daily Wines has been committed to organic, environmentally-friendly vineyard and winemaking practices. We are also devoted to crafting genuine, high quality varietal wines that are not only organic, but also vegan friendly, gluten free, and preservative free-possessing no detectable sulfites. USDA Organic Certified, Our Daily Wines are smooth and delicious, a pure expression of the vineyards in which they are grown.

*Source: Nielsen Food, Drug & Liquor, 52 w/e 2.23.19; Total $Dollar Vol.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/our-daily-wines-celebrates-30-years-of-organic-winemaking-300832626.html

SOURCE Our Daily Wines