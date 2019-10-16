Original Grain Launches Watch Collection Made From New Belgium Brewing Beer Barrels

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Original Grain, the premier maker of wood and steel watches, is proud to announce its latest collection of watches in collaboration with popular craft brewery, New Belgium Brewing Company, the New Belgium® Brewing Brewmaster™ Wood Cellar Reserve Collection. Staying true to the company's commitment to sustainable fashion, the collection's watches are made with reclaimed wood foeder barrels previously used to age New Belgium's craft beer.

"We've had a lot of success with our past Brewmaster collections, but the idea of partnering with a renowned beer brand for a new one-of-a-kind collection had been brewing in our minds for a while," said Ryan Beltran, Original Grain co-founder. "New Belgium's reputation for not only producing world-class beers, but our brands' shared belief in sustainability, made the brewery the ideal partner for this collection."

Incorporating pieces of the foeder barrels into the watches is an especially unique feature as the barrels are used for up to 50 years before they're finally retired, making access to the reclaimed barrels extremely rare. Due to limited availability, only 500 watches were produced and are sold for $595.

Each watch also features a sleek black-face design, complete with New Belgium branding and Japanese quartz chronograph movement. With the brand's continued commitment to creating eco-friendly products, each piece's packaging can be repurposed into a four-bottle beer carrier.

The partnership is a natural fit for the brand as both Original Grain and New Belgium share similar missions of supporting the global community. Both companies partner with nonprofit organizations that give back to the planet, with Original Grain partnering with Trees for the Future and planting one tree for each watch sold, and New Belgium partnering with One Percent for the Planet, whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental causes.

The limited-quantity collection is now available for purchase at https://www.originalgrain.com/.

About Original Grain

Original Grain is the premier maker of wood and steel watches. A leader in the specialty watch category, Original Grain has seamlessly integrated wood and steel with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, authenticity, style and story since 2013. Partnering with Trees for the Future, Original Grain has planted one tree for every watch sold since 2015, helping to foster sustainability and empowerment.

About New Belgium Brewing Company

New Belgium Brewing is a 100% employee-owned, proudly independent craft brewery recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium's Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com.

