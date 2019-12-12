Organic Delivered: Clean Juice Announces Nationwide Partnerships With Multiple Third-Party Delivery Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with nearly 80 stores open and operating nationwide and another 60+ stores in development, has officially now partnered with multiple third-party delivery platforms including UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub across all of its locations.

"One of the main considerations we had when making the jump to third-party delivery was making sure the guest experience and our products were not compromised," said Landon Eckles, co-founder and CEO of Clean Juice. "That's why we're proud to partner with the best-in-class delivery platforms where the same fresh items they know and love in our stores are brought straight to their doors."

The full Clean Juice menu made in-house with premium organic ingredients, including juices, smoothies, açaí and Greenoaä Bowls, toasts and other items are available on each delivery platform. Guests can order organic food and beverages in minutes from a nearby Clean Juice through delivery partners' websites or mobile apps. Available delivery companies may vary based on location.

"Initiating third-party delivery was a no-brainer for Clean Juice, as it allows us to reach further into the communities we serve. Now we can offer a convenient solution to those guests who want a truly healthy and organic meal, but do not have the time to run out and grab it themselves," said Eckles. "It also helps raise incremental sales for our franchise partners who can utilize the food delivery partner that works best for their local area."

To ensure operational efficiency at the stores, Clean Juice also partnered with Chowly, a technology platform that integrates third-party delivery services with restaurants' point-of-sale (POS) system. The integration not only eliminates the need for multiple ordering screens in store, but it ultimately provides both a faster driver and guest experience.

After a prolonged pilot program with each platform, Clean Juice received dozens of orders across participating stores from various regions. Guest feedback scores were high and Franchise Partner feedback was equally as positive.

Not only did this data affirm the growing demand for food delivery, it also demonstrates the flexibility and adaptability of Clean Juice as a company. In just a few short years since its inception, Clean Juice continues to grow and fulfill their mission to provide organic, on-the-go, nutritious meals to communities nationwide.

Continuing its rapid expansion, Clean Juice recently opened its 80th store in October in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Earlier this year, Inc. magazine named Clean Juice No. 431 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

For more information, visit cleanjuice.com.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, new greens and grains Greenoaä Bowls and other healthy foods to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

