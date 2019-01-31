Orchestra Software Hosts 7th Annual Craft Beverage Conference

Craft breweries, distilleries, cideries and other national craft beverage makers converge in Portland for 3-day conference to experience the future of business in the craft beverage industry.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 employees from breweries, distilleries, cideries and other craft beverage makers around the world will descend on Portland, Oregon, February 6th-8th at the Portland Waterfront Marriott for Orchestrate 2019. The annual user conference will offer 50+ classes on best business practices, address industry changes, and discuss the future of the industry amid a recent government shutdown, slowed growth and increased competition.

Craft businesses rely on the Orchestrated platform as the market-leading solution for running all aspects of the business, including materials planning, production, accounting, and regulatory reporting.

Now In its 7th year, the annual Orchestrate conference provides a central meeting place for Orchestrated users to network, attend classes, discuss future trends and outline steps to digitally transform business operations.

"I'm really curious to see what the future holds for the brewing community," says Zachary Rice, Business Applications Engineer at Firestone Walker Brewing Co. "With technology always growing and newer business practices being used, it's exciting to imagine what a brewing company will look like in the next 10-20 years."

Rice is one of several featured Orchestrate speakers from other leading craft beverage manufacturers including: Whistle Pig Distillery, Freemont Brewing Co., Modern Times Beer, and Cascade Brewing Co.

Attendees will see how the future of the Orchestrated platform is aligned with its vision to "Deliver Value Grain to Glass."

"We've amped up this year's Orchestrate experience to provide the best value for our customers and help visualize the future in a rapidly changing industry," said Orchestra Software CEO, Brad Windecker.

Attendees will hear major announcements about Orchestra's plans to help customers solve problems throughout their value chain, including the integration of retail operations and empowering the mobile sales force.

"Everything is evolving, and for some it is survive or thrive," added Windecker. "Orchestrate is the event for Orchestrated users to experience what a best-run business looks like and the steps we're taking to help them get there."

About Orchestra Software

Founded in 2008, Portland-based Orchestra Software provides an all-in-one business management solution to more than 350 craft beverage manufacturers around the world. Orchestra's solution empowers craft beverage manufacturers to make the best business decisions and "Conduct Your Craft" by delivering a single source of truth.

