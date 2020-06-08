Open for Opportunity: Dunkin' Franchisees Plan to Hire Approximately 25,000 Restaurant Employees Nationwide

New partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) will offer restaurant employees opportunity for online college educationDunkin' launches first-ever national restaurant employee recruitment advertising campaign

CANTON, Mass., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time of record unemployment, Dunkin' has been an essential, trusted part of the communities it serves, with approximately 90% of Dunkin' restaurants open to help keep Americans running and provide some sense of normalcy for loyal guests. Now, as more of America opens up, Dunkin' franchisees are seeking to hire up to 25,000 new restaurant employees at Dunkin' locations, from front-counter to restaurant management, creating immediate jobs that offer long-term education benefits and key career skills for people all across the U.S.

To support its franchisees, who are independent business owners, in hiring and retaining employees who embody the brand's core values, Dunkin' is taking several steps to welcome new restaurant employees and promote the timely and much-needed opportunities its franchisees are providing. Dunkin' is beginning a new partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) to offer an online college education to franchise employees, launching its first-ever national advertisement campaign aimed at recruitment, and Dunkin' restaurants continue to implement strict safety standards focused on the in-store environment for both restaurant employees and guests.

"Dunkin' Runs on You" Campaign

To shine the spotlight on the immediate opportunities that exist for all Americans to find employment at franchised restaurants of an iconic brand that holds a unique place in people's daily lives, Dunkin' is launching its first-ever national advertising campaign aimed at recruitment. A series of new "Dunkin' Runs on You" broadcast spots will provide a look at the spirit of teamwork and community, distinguishing jobs at all levels at Dunkin' restaurants, and the extraordinary people who are proud to call themselves Dunkin' team members. The campaign will also emphasize the benefits of working at a Dunkin' franchise, which may include developing core skills and the foundation for professional growth, flexible and affordable education opportunities, flexible work schedules, competitive pay, and more.

Created in collaboration with BBDO New York, the campaign will launch in both English and Spanish on Monday, June 8, and will be featured on TV and digital, including a full suite of customizable assets to be leveraged based on individual franchise needs, including social, radio, out of home, job templates, and in-store POP.





Education Perks: New Partnership with Southern New Hampshire University

As a new initiative offering valuable education opportunities, business skills and training, and enhanced career prospects, Dunkin' has launched a new partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) to offer low-cost college degrees to its independent franchisees and their employees. Through this program, Dunkin' franchisees have the opportunity to offer their restaurant employees an affordable, flexible and supportive pathway to an associate or bachelor's degree from SNHU.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 135,000 students online and on campus. Through its competency-based education programs, SNHU offers working adults the opportunity to earn an accredited degree by completing real-world projects and demonstrating the mastery of skills that are highly relevant and immediately applicable in today's workforce.



Focus on Health and Safety

The safety of Dunkin' franchisees, their restaurant employees, and guests remains a top priority. Dunkin' was one of the first restaurant chains to close its dining rooms and Dunkin' restaurants have implemented enhanced safety standards and measures, beginning with social distancing and required hygiene training, followed quickly by distribution of single-use gloves, face masks, plexiglass shields for each restaurant's front counter, and recommended restaurant employee health checks using infrared thermometers.

"Dunkin' is committed to keeping America running and working. We are proud to support our franchisees who offer much-needed job opportunities, in a welcoming environment where people can feel appreciated and rewarded for serving both customers and their communities during this critical time," said Stephanie Lilak, Dunkin' Brands' Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "With the brand's new partnership with SNHU, new advertising campaign, and in-store safety measures, our franchisees are providing both new and current restaurant employees a great workplace, and the chance to gain experiences and skills that will benefit them throughout their lives."



Anyone interested in working at a Dunkin' restaurant can search for opportunities at participating franchises on the Dunkin' Careers page at dunkindonuts.com/careers, or they can visit a local restaurant and apply in person. All Dunkin' restaurants are independently owned and operated by franchisees, independent business owners solely responsible for their own employees, who set their own wage and benefit programs that can vary among franchisees.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 franchised restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN ) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle King

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-3585

Michelle.King@dunkinbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-for-opportunity-dunkin-franchisees-plan-to-hire-approximately-25-000-restaurant-employees-nationwide-301072047.html

SOURCE Dunkin’