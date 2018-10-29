Onfleet and Total Wine & More Partner to Launch Retailer's Nationwide Alcohol Delivery Service

Total Wine & More will offer same-day delivery of alcohol using Onfleet's last mile delivery software to manage their fleet.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Onfleet announced their partnership with Bethesda, Maryland-based Total Wine & More, the largest independent retailer of fine wine in the US. Onfleet's last-mile delivery software platform will be used by Total Wine & More to offer same-day and scheduled delivery of alcohol and other products to customers in select markets. Currently available in 13 cities across Virginia, deliveries will come direct from the store, with a private in-house fleet of delivery personnel facilitating the actual deliveries.

Total Wine plans to expand its own fleet delivery offering, utilizing the Onfleet platform throughout the country where legal. Total Wine & More has partnered with middleware company Delivery Solutions to route orders being placed on the Total Wine & More mobile app to the desired final mile provider. Once an order is routed to Onfleet the stores take control of the order. Utilizing Onfleet's route optimization feature, the stores can have the delivery driver take the most efficient route, taking into account current traffic patterns and delivery times.

"Onfleet provides Total Wine & More with powerful routing and analytics tools to enable our own Total Wine & More associates to provide a world-class delivery experience. Our partnership has allowed Total Wine to also expand our delivery program into several markets and sets a foundation for future growth," said Tom Kooser, CIO at Total Wine & More.

Onfleet's cloud-based logistics platform includes intuitive iOS and Android apps for drivers, a web dashboard and API to optimize and dispatch delivery routes, track drivers, and analyze results. The software also handles automatic SMS notifications and real-time driver tracking for delivery recipients to improve transparency and enhance the customer experience.

The partnership with Delivery Solutions allows clients to outsource deliveries to third-party delivery service providers while operating an in-house fleet using Onfleet's platform. "Delivery Solutions is proud to partner with Onfleet to provide Total Wine & More with feature rich in-house delivery technology. Our partnership with Onfleet builds on our mission to provide best of breed solutions to retailers on a platform that focuses on accessing, orchestrating and optimizing last mile delivery," said Manil Uppal, Founder at Delivery Solutions.

Since launching in April 2015, Onfleet has powered tens of millions of deliveries around the world, rapidly becoming the global leader in the last mile delivery software sector. Onfleet has seen rapid adoption among leading US grocers, including Bi-Rite, GrubMarket, Hungry Harvest and Imperfect Produce, as well as grocery delivery service providers such as FoodJets.

"Onfleet features a comprehensive out-of-the-box solution and a robust API, designed specifically to solve the pain points of last mile delivery operations," says Khaled Naim, Onfleet's CEO and Co-Founder. "We're excited to be working with Total Wine & More to roll out their nationwide alcohol delivery service."

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a modern, cloud-based logistics management software platform that supports thousands of delivery fleets in the U.S. and 70 countries around the world. The company was founded at Stanford University in 2012, and powers millions of deliveries every month across a broad range of industries including grocery, prepared meals, alcohol, pharmacy, parcel, and retail.

Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dashboard, intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile delivery analytics, and provide a delightful customer experience. Onfleet's clients include innovative delivery enterprises like Imperfect Produce, Gap, Firehouse Subs, Omni, Alto, and Lugg. Onfleet is based in San Francisco, California.

To learn more about Onfleet, or to request a free trial, visit onfleet.com.

Media Contact:

Kamil Rextin

Phone: +1 650 963 5019

Email: press@onfleet.com

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is America's largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits with 190 stores in 23 states. A four-time national retailer of the year award winner, the company's selection – over 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers - combined with low everyday prices and outstanding service from its 6,000 expertly trained store team members allows Total Wine & More to provide a unique shopping experience for its customers. Committed to the communities it serves, in 2017 Total Wine & More's corporate philanthropy program contributed more than $7 million in cash and in-kind donations to over 10,000 local non-profits and helped those organizations raise an estimated $50 million.

More information about Total Wine & More may be found by visiting http://www.totalwine.com.

Related Files

Onfleet UI Full.jpg

Onfleet Driver Tracking.jpg

Related Links

Onfleet Features

Onfleet Free Trial

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onfleet-and-total-wine--more-partner-to-launch-retailers-nationwide-alcohol-delivery-service-300739120.html

SOURCE Onfleet