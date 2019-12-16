OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Launches MAD TASTY Hemp-Infused Sparkling Water

With zero sugar and hemp extract, MAD TASTY, backed by strategic investment firm First Bev, introduces a functional beverage to keep your creative energy flowing.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-new hemp extract sparkling water is bringing wellness to the masses in the tastiest way yet. Founded by musician and songwriter Ryan Tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic, MAD TASTY has zero sugar or sweeteners and 20 mg of pure broad-spectrum hemp extract. Designed to keep your creative energy flowing, MAD TASTY is set to grow its reach across the consumer and creative markets as the popularity of hemp products continues to explode.

"Water is boring, and I realized I was constantly dehydrated and not drinking enough of it. Americans have an epidemic of dehydration and too much coffee and stress - I wanted to tackle all of it for ME- with one beverage and without SUGAR," said founder Ryan Tedder. "I also had countless friends and family around me experiencing and exclaiming the health benefits of hemp extract. Having battled anxiety and panic attacks myself in 2017, I started using hemp extract and wanted a way to take it every day without the bitter or over sweetened taste of existing beverages on the market."

MAD TASTY is backed by powerhouse investment company First Bev. Approached by numerous hemp extract beverage brands, none of which felt right, MAD TASTY was the perfect fit for First Bev, which uses its beverage industry expertise to catapult brands to the next level. "We have been eager to invest in this space but were determined to wait for the right opportunity," said Bill Anderson, founder and CEO of First Bev. "We believe MAD TASTY is positioned for explosive growth and are very excited to partner with them." Added Jack Belsito, managing partner of First Bev, "With MAD TASTY, we have the perfect intersection of a visionary and compelling founder coupled with an outstanding brand proposition in a promising and dynamic category."

Using state-of-the-art SöRSE™ technology, the leading hemp emulsion provider, MAD TASTY is created by expert formulators for superb function and taste from first-to-last sip. The restorative beverage is available in two refreshing flavors - Grapefruit and Watermelon Kiwi with a third flavor to be released in the first half of 2020.

Also passionate about finding flow in life and for the planet, MAD TASTY is committed to alleviating the water crisis. For every 12 oz can sold, MAD TASTY donates 12 oz of clean water to people and places in need through DROP4DROP. Since 2006, over 1.3 million people have benefited from DROP4DROP clean water projects.

MAD TASTY was released in market this fall and is available in Southern California, Texas, Colorado and other hemp friendly states, as well as online at MADTASTY.com.

ABOUT MAD TASTY

MAD TASTY is a sparkling water with zero sugar or sweeteners and 20 mg of hemp extract founded by musician and songwriter Ryan Tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic. Clean, all-natural, and hydrating, MAD TASTY is a low-calorie functional beverage that expands bandwidth for a refreshing experience that keeps energy up all day. For every 12 oz can sold, MAD TASTY donates 12 oz of clean water through DROP4DROP, which gives clean drinking water to people and places in need. Available in two fresh flavors, Grapefruit and Watermelon Kiwi, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free, MAD TASTY is available in Southern California, Texas, Colorado and other hemp friendly states, as well as online at MADTASTY.com /@madtasty.

ABOUT FIRST BEV

First Bev invests in innovative and transformational beverage brands, helping them grow and stand out in a dynamic and competitive industry. First Bev forms true partnerships with their portfolio of companies and the entrepreneurs leading them by leveraging both their financial and intellectual capital. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, the First Bev team is made up of entrepreneurial senior beverage executives with decades of collective industry experience. For more, visit www.firstbev.com.

