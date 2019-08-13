The One Where Central Perk Pops Up At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

International Coffee and Tea Pioneer Launches Central Perk Pop-Up in Two Los Angeles Stores; Celebrates 25 Years of Beloved Series, Friends



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, announced today that it will launch a limited-time pop-up on August 16 to celebrate the hit television show Friends and its 25th anniversary. The pop-up will feature a replica of the famed series hangout, Central Perk. The gram-worthy installation will be open August 16 through August 23.

"Members of our team are fans of the show Friends, from casual late-night viewers to full-blown fanatics, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series," said Darrin Kellaris, vice president of marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, we strive to create an environment that feels like home, where guests from across the world and across cultures have the opportunity to connect over things that they love. Much like Central Perk is home to the cast of Friends, we hope that The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf feels like home to our guests."

The selfie-friendly Central Perk pop-up will include a photo installation where guests can take pictures surrounded by Friends memorabilia, including the iconic Central Perk orange couch. While lounging on the couch, guests can enjoy any of the six Friends-themed specialty drinks out of to-go cups adorned with limited-edition collectable Central Perk coffee cup sleeves, each printed with one of eight fan-favorite quotes from the show. The exclusive specialty drinks include, The Rachel Matcha Latte, The Joey Mango Cold Brew Tea, The Chandler Caramel Coconut Latte, The Ross Classic Flat White, The Monica Midnight Mocha Cold Brew and The Phoebe Cookies & Cream Ice Blended® drink. Central Perk inspired coffee and tea retail products are also available for purchase in-store and online at coffeebean.com.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will launch the Friends Central Perk pop-up at two of its Los Angeles locations. Guests will be able to experience the activation between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily at the following stores:

8793 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90048

90048 1312 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com/central-perk.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

About Friends

Celebrating its 25th anniversary since its debut in 1994, Friends remains one of television's most beloved series. One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series still remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services, where it continues to be a smash hit worldwide. A favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, Friends not only won the Emmy® for Outstanding Comedy series, but also garnered Emmy® Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. From Warner Bros. Television, Friends follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s19)

