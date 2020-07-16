Once Upon A Coconut, A Hydration Story With A Sense Of Purpose, Launches With The Chainsmokers Drive-In Concert Giveaway

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Once Upon A Coconut – the first premium coconut water created with a purpose in mind – to give back.

In keeping with that mission, the brand has launched by giving away seats to the very first social distancing drive-in concert with The Chainsmokers in the Hamptons on July 25.

"All proceeds from the concert are benefitting numerous charities, which aligns perfectly with our brand mission." says John Chiorando, CEO.

The give back of tickets is being driven through a social media raffle on Once Upon A Coconut's Instagram and Facebook. No purchase is necessary to enter, although additional entries are submitted with each coconut water purchase. Winners will be drawn on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Launching with three initial varieties – Pure Coconut Water, Sparkling Coconut Water + Energy (a first for the category), Sparkling Coconut Water + Tequila (another first), Once Upon A Coconut's mission is to deliver a hydration story with a sense of community and purpose.

By donating 10% of monthly sales to charities selected by its loyal consumers and fans, the brand plans to deliver on that promise. Its goal is to support such charities as The Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, Wins for Warriors, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Project C.U.R.E., Wishbone, NAACP, and Restaurants Opportunities Centers United.

"It's one thing to introduce a premium coconut water that tastes better than anything you've ever tried before. But it's truly something else to give back to the communities and people that need it most. So, the partners identified charities that we have a special connection to, but also ones that are very relevant to the times we are living in today." says Ray Burbige, Chief Operating Officer at Once Upon A Coconut.

"We saw the need to create a coconut water unlike any other currently on the market," states John Chiorando, CEO. "Once Upon A Coconut was created not just to introduce another coconut water to the world, but to celebrate community and encourage a real dialog around the topics we should be addressing today."

"In addition, Once Upon A Coconut will soon announce some high-profile partnerships and collaborations with artists, athletes and influencers who share like-feelings of community and purpose. We are looking for like-minded individuals who believe now is the time to make a difference in our society," states Burbige.

About Once Upon A Coconut:

Once Upon A Coconut, a subsidiary of The Neighborhood Beverage Company, is a premium coconut water that is made with a story. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, Once Upon A Coconut offers three varieties: Pure Coconut Water (available now), Sparkling Coconut Water + Energy (available now) and Sparkling Coconut Water + Tequila (available end Summer 2020). Refreshingly packed with potassium, nutrients, and electrolytes, Once Upon A Coconut is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold online direct-to-consumer.

