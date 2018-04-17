OmniActive Launches Specialty Botanicals & Extracts Categories-Xtracs, Olixrs and Ogments-at Vitafoods 2018

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniActive Health Technologies will launch its focused ingredient categories—Xtracs, Olixrs and Ogments—to further differentiate its current and future offerings during this year's Vitafoods taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 15-17 May 2018.

Xtracs: Quality extracts from nature to give healthy formulations an extra advantage

Olixrs: Premium botanical powders that support health and vitality

Ogments: Differentiated ingredients to help boost health benefits and formulation flexibility

These groupings will be managed by the Specialty Botanicals & Extracts team at OmniActive, and they will be available at Vitafoods stall H60 for in-depth discussions on these categories.

To further support its rapid expansion, OmniActive launched two-customer-focused segments—Nutritional Innovations & Solutions and Specialty Botanicals & Extracts—earlier this year, which are managed by dedicated business teams to provide enhanced focus and excellence in customer service and response. Customers can expect a full spectrum nutritional ingredient portfolio supported by expertise in R&D, manufacturing, extraction, market development and marketing. These segments have been carefully developed to better serve customers following the January 2017 merger of Indfrag with OmniActive (for more information, read the press release discussing the acquisition, click here). Both teams function under the direction of Johan Kamphuis, President, Global Business, who leads our sales, marketing and business development efforts in all markets as well as strengthens existing relationships and builds new business relationships to secure future growth.

"Bringing Xtracs, Olixrs, and Ogments into the OmniActive portfolio will help us make a broader impact in the healthy living and aging markets," stated Sanjaya Mariwala, Managing Director of OmniActive Health Technologies. "These categories bring further focus to the needs of our customers as we grow our portfolio and bring health benefit-focused solutions through science and quality ingredients."

For more information, click here to watch a quick video on the Specialty Botanicals & Extracts categories or contact Sara Zoet at s.zoet@omniactives.com. Follow us on Linkedin and Twitter to find out the latest in innovations, solutions, opportunities and trends.

About OmniActive Health Technologies, Inc.

OmniActive Health Technologies (www.omniactives.com) offers a range of quality ingredients, which are innovative and scientifically validated for dietary supplementation, nutritional fortification, functional food/beverage, coloring, flavor enhancement and personal care applications. The company addresses complex challenges for customers in the dietary supplement, food and beverage space using technology- driven, sustainable solutions with application support within a global regulatory framework. Whether looking for a new ingredient to add to a finished product, or an ingredient solution to enhance an existing ingredient, you will find unmatched innovation at OmniActive.

Core products include carotenoids and functional ingredients as well as specialty botanicals and extracts. OmniActive leverages international R&D strengths to deploy an array of state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies in extraction, purification, isolation and delivery of nutritional actives. The company's manufacturing operations are located at multiple sites in India and are cGMP and HACCP system compliant.

