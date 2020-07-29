Omaha Has Gone Organic with New USDA-Certified Juice Bar

Local Entrepreneurs are bringing their Passion for Health and Wellness to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15th, Omaha residents are going to experience their very own immune-boosting USDA certified organic juice bar at 1308 Jackson Street next door to Hiro 88 in Old Market. To celebrate the new location, Clean Juice is celebrating their grand opening by offering a free Wellness Shot with any purchase.

When owners Angela Moran-Manzitto and Sarah Peter opened their first Clean Juice in Lincoln, they broke national sales records. After an exciting first year in business, they are grateful for their loyal customers during these tough times. Including the support of a few Husker Football staff members, former players & sports radio broadcasters who post about Clean Juice cleansing benefits.

"Angela & I are excited to share our passion for health and wellness with Omaha. As busy parents we are always looking for on-the-go nutritious options for our families," says Sarah Peter, mother of two. In a previous life, Sarah was the Emmy-award director of reality TV shows that included: MTV The Osbournes starring Ozzy Osbourne and The Newlyweds starring Jessica Simpson.

Sarah's husband, Jason Peter, the three-time national champion of the Huskers, as well as an NFL standout, says: "I've had my share of bodily injuries, from 'bumps and bruises' to 'severe surgical fixes.' Eating clean is mandatory to fight off chronic inflammation. Clean Juice provides me with all the vitamins, nutrients & antioxidants I need, but the best part is everything tastes great!"

Sarah's partner, Angela, is a Physician's Assistant at Antelope Creek Family Practice in Lincoln. Her medical knowledge is a huge asset to their company. "Juicing is crucially important for a healthier mind and life style because it eliminates the toxins," says Angela. "Preventative healthcare with a proven success."

Angela's other half, Sam Manzitto of Manzitto Construction, oversees their developing franchises.

Clean Juice sources only the highest-quality, USDA certified organic premium ingredients for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí and greenoa bowls, toasts, wraps and other delicious offerings. The fresh-daily juices are non-pasteurized, nutrient-rich and made in-house. Cold-pressed technology is used to preserve 100% of the vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and nutrients, which high-pressure processing can deplete. Clean Juice is also famous for its superfood add-ons, such as fresh, organic spices that can be added to their smoothies and juices for additional health benefits.

To ensure premium and delicious flavors, Clean Juice has a rotating seasonal menu so organic products will be at their freshest. The new Summer Menu features three exclusive products, including a power-packed acai bowl named The Incredi Bowl. Having nearly three times more add-ons than any other bowl, the Incredi Bowl features blue spirulina, a high-protein and antioxidant-rich algae, and is topped with fresh strawberries and white coconut chips showcasing a red, white and blue national spirit.

The Summer Menu also features Organic Combos and a special children's portion that includes a cold-pressed juice and an Organic Wrap or Greenoa Bowl.

While the concept of juicing has been around since the 1970s, co-founders of the Clean Juice Bar, Landon and Kat Eckles, discovered a marketable need for an all-organic juice bar and healthier fast-food options. With no pre-existing concept, they created their first store in Charlotte, N.C., which ultimately led to franchising their unique juice bar, which is driven by their mission to provide communities with healthy and tasty organic products. Since June, 2016, the company has sold over 140 franchises in 23 states.

Clean Juice has more than 100 locations across the USA and another 40 in development. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

