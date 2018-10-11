Olympic Gold Medalist Bob Beamon & World Champion Cyclist Marshall "Major" Taylor Receive 2018 Jesse Owens Awards

The International Athletic Association and Hennessy pay tribute to Bob Beamon and Marshall "Major" Taylor's historic sports legacies

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, 2018, the International Athletic Association (IAA) and Hennessy hosted the 2018 Jesse Owens Awards, where sports legends were recognized for exemplifying the ideals embodied by Olympian and humanitarian Jesse Owens: integrity, perseverance and service. The celebration recognized Olympic gold medalist Bob Beamon and posthumously honored world-champion cyclist Marshall "Major" Taylor for their significant athletic and philanthropic achievements.

Bob Beamon accepted his award with 2018 marking the 50th anniversary of his long jump record of 29 ft. 2 ½", making it the longest-standing record in Olympic history. Beamon's world-record jump was named one of the five greatest sports moments of the 20th century – and continues to cement his legacy in sports history.

Marshall "Major" Taylor, who was recently featured in Hennessy's latest "Wild Rabbit" campaign, was recognized in a special posthumous tribute for his contribution as an athlete. The campaign, which first aired on April 14th, brings to life the spirit of Hennessy's "Never stop. Never settle." mantra through the remarkable, yet widely unknown, story of Taylor who became one of the world's first African-American champions in any sport when he won the World Track Championship in 1899.

Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy, presented the Jesse Owens Award to Karen Brown-Donovan, Taylor's great-granddaughter, before inviting guests to view the brand's short-form tribute documentary spotlighting Taylor's contributions to the sport of cycling.

Hennessy, Moët Hennessy's flagship brand, has supported the Jesse Owens Foundation for several years and is honored to assist them in providing future generations with resources to help develop their talents, broaden their horizons and help them become better citizens.

The evening was hosted at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), of which Moët Hennessy is a "Major Contributor," and was emceed by Zachary Kiesch of ABC News.

About the International Athletic Association

The International Athletic Association (IAA) is a non-profit organization established to promote and to encourage universal values of fairness, integrity, uncompromising sportsmanship and excellence in athletic competition. Committed to keeping alive the spirit, heart, and qualities of world renowned US Olympian, Jesse Owens, the IAA hosts the Jesse Owens International Trophy Award Gala to support youth and aspiring Olympic athletes. The International Athletic Association (IAA) was co-founded by US Olympian Herbert Douglas Jr., to honor his friend and mentor, Jesse Owens.

About the Jesse Owens Foundation

The Jesse Owens Foundation is a non-profit organization whose goal is to promote the development of youth to their fullest potential. Established in 1980 by friends and family after the untimely death of Jesse Owens, the foundation perpetuates the ideals and life's work of this Olympic champion and humanitarian. The Jesse Owens Foundation seeks to perpetuate the spirit and beliefs of Jesse Owens through its support of The Ruth and Jesse Owens Scholars Program at The Ohio State University. This program provides services to graduating high school seniors with untapped potential to develop their talents, broaden their horizons, and to help them become better citizens. Currently, The Foundation serves as a resource for information and referral on the life and legacy of Jesse Owens and provides its services on a competitive basis without regard for race, creed, color, national origin, or sex.

About Hennessy

From the French region of Cognac and throughout its 250-year history, Hennessy has proudly perpetuated an exceptional heritage based on adventure, discovery and cultivating the best that nature and man can offer. Hennessy's longevity and success across five continents reflect the values the Maison has upheld since its creation: the transmission of a unique savoir-faire, the constant (con)quest for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to Creation, Excellence, Legacy, and Sustainable Development. Today, these qualities are the hallmark of a House – a crown jewel in the LVMH Group – that crafts some of the most iconic, prestigious Cognacs in the world.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, Privilege V.S.O.P, Hennessy Black, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. For more information and where to purchase/ engrave, please visit Hennessy.com/US.

