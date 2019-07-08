Old Bridge Cellars Expands Portfolio to Include Côtes de Provence Rosé Producer Coeur Clémentine

NAPA, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Bridge Cellars (OBC) is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio to include Coeur Clémentine, established in Provence France, and focused on exceptional rosé, the star of the region.

Founded in 2006, longtime friends became partners with a shared vision of making rosé from Provence. Steve Veytia of Napa Valley, and Pierre Arosteguy from France both grew up in the food and wine business. Veytia is from a grape growing family and has found himself drawn to France for the past 25 years while being a global brand builder in the fashion and sports industry. Arostéguy is from the oldest and finest grocery business in France, Maison Arostéguy. Five generations strong, Arostéguy has grown his family's business into a global brand distributing fine foods all over the world. Coeur Clémentine's grapes are grown and hand harvested in what many believe to be the best soil in the region, called "The Golden Triangle." Coeur Clémentine garnered tremendous success in France upon their first release in 2008 quickly becoming one of the best-selling rosés from Provence. With the release of the current 2018 vintage, Coeur Clémentine is celebrating its 10th vintage and 10 years of producing excellent award-winning wines.

OBC has been searching for a standout Provencal rosé to enhance its portfolio and is proud to announce it will be importing Coeur Clémentine Rosé (SRP $18) and La Pétillante Brut Rosé (SRP $20). "We were immediately impressed by Coeur Clémentine's wines and knew we wanted to work with these guys. Their excitement is contagious and we'll use our market expertise to expand their footprint in the US," remarked OBC President, Rob Buono.

As of August 1, 2019, the Coeur Clémentine wines will be available through its existing distribution partners with the intent to expand the brand nationally over the next year through OBC's network.

ABOUT OLD BRIDGE CELLARS

Old Bridge Cellars is a leading importer, sales and marketing specialist based in Napa, California. OBC's portfolio is recognized for its collection of independently owned benchmark, regional estates that include d'Arenberg, Leeuwin Estate, John Duval, Poggiotondo, Giant Steps, Innocent Bystander, Domaine de Nizas, Jasper Hill, Cullen, Frisk, Brokenwood, Champagne Collet, Maison L'Enovyé and Clos Du Val.

