Olé & Obrigado Launches Restaurant Relief Pack to Support Restaurant Workers' Community Fund

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2020, wine importer Olé & Obrigado launched their Restaurant Relief Pack, a national initiative donating 50% of profits from the sale of select wines to the Restaurant Workers' Community Fund, thus far raising over $22,000 for the non-profit and on pace to hit $50,000 by the end of May.

Under the slogan Help Us Help, the Restaurant Relief Pack is a unique selection of 7 wines from Olé & Obrigado's portfolio. Participating retailers select from these how many to include in the promotion, sometimes just a single wine and other times a collection of wines. During March-May, Olé & Obrigado then donates 50% of their profit from the sale of these wines to the RWCF.

"Restaurants, bars, and the people who operate them are critical to the success of our business," says Patrick Mata, founder of Olé & Obrigado. "At our company, social responsibility is central to our identity, and throughout our history, we've supported a variety of charitable causes to nourish the communities we work in. With that in mind, we launched the Restaurant Relief Pack to support our partners and friends in the restaurant industry who are currently suffering."

Wines from the Restaurant Relief Pack are available at over 300 retail locations nationwide, including online retailers such as Wine.com and brick-and-mortar stores like ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (Florida), Balducci's (Virginia), Erewhon Market (California), Grapes The Wine Co (New York), Urban Grape (Massachusetts), and Whole Foods Market (NYC's Upper West Side).

About Olé & Obrigado: Olé & Obrigado imports and represents over 40 family-owned wineries from Spain and Portugal in the United States. A collaboration between Patrick Mata, Alberto Orte, and Rui Abecassis, Olé & Obrigado is a highly specialized wine import company offering the most comprehensive and well-curated collection of wines from the Iberian Peninsula in the U.S. For more information on Olé & Obrigado, visit www.oleobrigado.com .

